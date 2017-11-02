YFCU members book Balmoral places through Floral Art Heats

THE heats of the YFCU’s annual floral art competition recently took place in venues throughout Northern Ireland with members being tasked to produce a creative floral arrangement to depict the theme ‘Seasonal Delights’.

At each heat competitors were given just one hour to complete their floral decoration. Artificial, fresh or dried material could be used in the decoration and all arrangements had to be constructed on the evening. The arrangements were marked out of 100 in the following categories: choice of materials (30); presentation (30) and finally technical skills displayed (40).

The judges congratulated everyone on their imaginative and interesting interpretations of the theme. They had a difficult task marking the entries, allowing just the top member in each age group of each area to go through to the final, which will be held at Balmoral Show, 2018.

The Association would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the judges for giving up their time to come along and judge the entries and also to all the venues for the use of their facilities.

Results

Co. Antrim

12-14: 1st and through to Balmoral: Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC; 2nd: Ben King, Glarryford YFC; 3rd: Felicity McConnell, Straid YFC

14-16: 1st and through to Balmoral: Emma Mills, Randalstown YFC; 2nd: Georgia Nicholl, Randalstown YFC; 3rd: Alexis Kidd, Lisnamurrican YFC

16-18: 1st and through to Balmoral: Kirsty Spence, Lylehill YFC; 2nd: Courtney Fullerton, Moycraig YFC; 3rd: Alix Campbell, Finvoy YFC

18-21: 1st and through to Balmoral: Jill McCaughern, Glarryford YFC; 2nd: Gayle Murphy, Randalstown YFC; 3rd: Cathy Reid, Glarryford YFC

21-25: 1st and through to Balmoral: Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC; 2nd: Claire Smith, Straid YFC; 3rd: Robert Smith, Randalstown YFC

25-30: 1st and through to Balmoral: Sarah Thompson, Randalstown YFC; 2nd: Harry Thompson, Randalstown YFC; 3rd: Peter Boyd, Straid YFC

Co. Londonderry

12-14: 1st and through to Balmoral: Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC; 2nd: Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC; 3rd: Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

14-16: 1st and through to Balmoral: Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC; 2nd: Hannah Connell, Dungiven YFC; 3rd: Jill Fulton, Dungiven YFC

16-18: 1st and through to Balmoral: Diane Stewart, Kilrea YFC; 2nd: Lauren Miller, Moneymore YFC; 3rd: Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

18-21: 1st and through to Balmoral: Rachel Lamont, Coleraine YFC; 2nd: Julie Givens, Moneymore YFC; 3rd: Alison Davis, Moneymore YFC & Olivia Smyth, Dungiven YFC

21-25: 1st and through to Balmoral: Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC; 2nd: Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC; 3rd: Alexandra Deans, Dungiven YFC

25-30: 1st and through to Balmoral: Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC; 2nd: Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC; 3rd: Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC

Co. Armagh & Co. Down

12-14: 1st and through to Balmoral: Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC; 2nd: Sarah Douglas, Spa YFC; 3rd: Hillary Walsh, Moneyrea YFC

14-16: 1st and through to Balmoral: Rebecca McCracken, Newtownards YFC; 2nd: Amy Galway, Ballymiscaw YFC; 3rd: Keeva McAllister, Spa YFC

16-18: 1st and through to Balmoral: Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC; 2nd: Connor Woods, Annaclone & Magherally YFC; 3rd: Rebecca Nelson, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

18-21: 1st and through to Balmoral: Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC; 2nd: Anna Truesdale, Spa YFC; 3rd: Courtney Fee, Spa YFC

21-25: 1st and through to Balmoral: Rosalyn Magee, Spa YFC; 2nd: Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC; 3rd: Ellen Woods, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

25-30: 1st and through to Balmoral: Janet Broome, Spa YFC; 2nd: Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC; 3rd: Alison Rea, Donaghadee YFC

Co. Fermanagh & Co. Tyrone

12-14: 1st and through to Balmoral: James Hawkes, Seskinore YFC; 2nd: Ellie Stinson, Castlecaulfield YFC; 3rd: Amy McCullough, Trillick & District YFC

14-16: 1st and through to Balmoral: Katie Marshall, Castlecaufield YFC; 2nd: Ellen Johnston, Kesh YFC; 3rd: Lyndsey Hall, Kesh YFC

16-18: 1st and through to Balmoral: Rebecca Ewing, Seskinore YFC; 2nd: Jeannie McCaffery, Cappagh YFC; 3rd: Rachel Jones, Cappagh YFC & Nadine Hunter, Kesh YFC

18-21: 1st and through to Balmoral: Zara Donnell, Newtownstewart YFC; 2nd: Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC; 3rd: Gemma Hetherinton, Newtownstewart YFC

21-25: 1st and through to Balmoral: Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC; 2nd: Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC; 3rd: Wayne Manley, West Fermanagh YFC

25-30: 1st and through to Balmoral: Margaret Little, Cookstown YFC; 2nd: Craig Burrows, Cappagh YFC; 3rd: Gillian Henderson, Kesh YFC & James Smith, Derg Valley YFC.