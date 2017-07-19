YFCU members enjoy John Bradley Challenge

Have your say

Members of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster recently enjoyed a fun filled evening at Spruce Meadows in Lisburn for the John Bradley Challenge.

In the beautiful summer evening sunshine, teams from across Northern Ireland took part in a bubble football tournament to determine the winner.

Second place in this years John Bradley Challenge were Spa YFC

The competition was enjoyed by everyone who took part and was a good teambuilding exercise for all the clubs.

Kilrea YFC were crowned winners and received the John Bradley Challenge Cup.

Second place went to Spa YFC while the Wooden Spoon consolation prize went to Glarryford YFC.

The John Bradley Challenge was established after the untimely death of John Bradley, a member of Ballycraigy YFC who was killed in a motorbike accident in 1995.

Winners of the Wooden Spoon consolation prize went to Glarryford YFC

Anyone who met John was impressed and overwhelmed by his boundless enthusiasm, commitment and his refusal to accept no for an answer.

He always looked to extend what YFCU members could do and continually challenged members to try new things and learn new skills.

And so the yearly John Bradley Challenge tries to continue what he started.