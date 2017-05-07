YFCU members get ready for Thompsons Tug of War Challenge at Balmoral

Members from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are busy preparing for the annual tug of war competition, held in association with long term sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd.

The event, as in previous years, is expected to draw a huge crowd when the teams take to the Cattle Rings on the Thursday evening of the Balmoral Show at 5.30pm.

Allison Matthews, marketing co-ordinator from Thompsons, commented on the event: “We have been sponsoring this fantastic event for many years now, and each year it just seems to get bigger and livelier.

“The introduction of the ladies teams last year was a brilliant addition and the winning teams from each section will have a chance to win the John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Shield.

“I’m sure this will add even further to the friendly rivalry between the YFCU clubs.”

The teams will be pulling with all their might to try and take first place and collect the Thompsons Perpetual Shield for the novice, men’s and female sections.

A draw will be taking place at the YFCU stand on Thursday afternoon at 12 o’clock in order to split the teams into leagues and to decide which teams will play against each other.

The top two teams in each league will then go through to the knockout stages of the competition.

This nail biting competition is definitely an event not to be missed.