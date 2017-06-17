YFCU members ready to take part in this year’s Open Farm Weekend

YFCU members across Northern Ireland are gearing up to help local farmers as they participate in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend which is taking place today (Saturday, June 17) and tomorrow (Sunday, June 18).

Over 60 YFCU members from a range of clubs will be offering help to the participating farms to steward and direct visitors to car parking as well as share their farming knowledge to the public.

YFCU president James Speers

The 16 farms across Northern Ireland will open their gates to the general public offering guided tours, displays and family orientated activities for everyone to enjoy and learn from.

YFCU president James Speers, pictured, said: “The YFCU fully supports the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend and it’s a brilliant opportunity for our members to showcase their own hard work and their knowledge of modern farming to inform the public.

“It’s great that so many YFCU members will be helping out and sharing their knowledge with the visiting public.”

Log onto www.openfarmweekend.com for further information on farms to visit in your area.