YFCU members take part in public speaking heats

The heats of the popular YFCU public speaking competition have recently taken place.
Supported for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, YFCU members had the opportunity to compete in two different categories: prepared and impromptu.
The top competitors from each county will now compete in the finals of the public speaking competition which will be held on Tuesday 7th November at Magherafelt High School.
Results from the heats:
Co Armagh
12-14 prepared
1st Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC
2nd Jenna Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC
14-16 prepared
1st Marianna Neill, Bleary YFC
2nd Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC
2nd Nathan Hylands, Bleary YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Andrew Porter, Mountnorris YFC
2nd Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC
18-21 prepared
1st George Porter, Mountnorris YFC
2nd George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC
2nd George Porter, Mountnorris YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Amy Knight, Newtownhamilton YFC
2nd Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Brooks Allen, Collone YFC
2nd Ian Walker, Collone YFC
Co Down
12-14 prepared
1st Lois Ginnift, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
2nd Scott McKee, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
14-16 prepared
1st Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC
2nd Eve Greer, Ballymiscaw YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
2nd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
2nd Campbell Brown, Ballymiscaw YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Ewan Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
2nd Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC
2nd Andrew McCracken, Ballymiscaw YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC
2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC
25-30 prepared
1st Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
2nd Sarah Graham, Killinchy YFC
Co Antrim
12-14 prepared
1st Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC
2nd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
14-16 prepared
1st James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Laura Robson, Holestone YFC
2nd Hannah Stewart, Moycraig YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Laura Robson, Holestone YFC
2nd Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Thomas McNeil, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
2nd Ellen King, Glarryford YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
2nd Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
2nd Ben Scott, Finvoy YFC
25-30 prepared
1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
2nd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st William Beattie, Finvoy YFC
2nd Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC
Co Londonderry
12-14 prepared
1st Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC
2nd Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC
14-16 prepared
1st Ellen Bates, Moneymore YFC
2nd Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Charlotte Linton, Kilrea YFC
2nd Jane Calvin, Dungiven YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC
25-30 prepared
1st Melissa Miller, Kilrea YFC
2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
2nd Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC
Co Tyrone
12-14 prepared
1st Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC
14-16 prepared
1st Zara Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Lauren Smith, Clogher Valley YFC
2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC
2nd Alex Young, Derg Valley YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Cameron Turner, Cappagh YFC
2nd Alex Young, Derg Valley YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC
2nd Shannon Vance, Trillick YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC
2nd Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC
25-30 prepared
1st Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC
CoFermanagh
12-14 prepared
1st Kian Carrigan, Kesh YFC
14-16 prepared
1st Ellen Johnston, Kesh YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Nicola Bratton, Kesh YFC
2nd Andrew Humphreys, West Fermanagh YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Dylan Thompson, Kesh YFC
2nd Emma Brownlee, West Fermanagh YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Dylan Thompson, Kesh YFC
2nd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
2nd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC
