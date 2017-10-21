YFCU members take part in public speaking heats

The heats of the popular YFCU public speaking competition have recently taken place.

Supported for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, YFCU members had the opportunity to compete in two different categories: prepared and impromptu.

The top competitors from each county will now compete in the finals of the public speaking competition which will be held on Tuesday 7th November at Magherafelt High School.

Results from the heats:

Co Armagh

12-14 prepared

1st Sophie Hawthorne, Collone YFC

2nd Jenna Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC

14-16 prepared

1st Marianna Neill, Bleary YFC

2nd Rachel Belshaw, Newtownhamilton YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC

2nd Nathan Hylands, Bleary YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Andrew Porter, Mountnorris YFC

2nd Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC

18-21 prepared

1st George Porter, Mountnorris YFC

2nd George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC

2nd George Porter, Mountnorris YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Amy Knight, Newtownhamilton YFC

2nd Amy Richardson, Bleary YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Brooks Allen, Collone YFC

2nd Ian Walker, Collone YFC

Co Down

12-14 prepared

1st Lois Ginnift, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

2nd Scott McKee, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

14-16 prepared

1st Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC

2nd Eve Greer, Ballymiscaw YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC

2nd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Alex Cleland, Spa YFC

2nd Campbell Brown, Ballymiscaw YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Ewan Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

2nd Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

2nd Andrew McCracken, Ballymiscaw YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC

2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

2nd Sarah Robinson, Newtownards YFC

25-30 prepared

1st Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

2nd Sarah Graham, Killinchy YFC

Co Antrim

12-14 prepared

1st Adam Gaston, Glarryford YFC

2nd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC

14-16 prepared

1st James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Zara Davis, Lylehill YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Laura Robson, Holestone YFC

2nd Hannah Stewart, Moycraig YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Laura Robson, Holestone YFC

2nd Wallace Shanks, Lylehill YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Thomas McNeil, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

2nd Ellen King, Glarryford YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

2nd Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

2nd Ben Scott, Finvoy YFC

25-30 prepared

1st Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

2nd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st William Beattie, Finvoy YFC

2nd Christina McCollam, Lylehill YFC

Co Londonderry

12-14 prepared

1st Alex Lamont, Coleraine YFC

2nd Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC

14-16 prepared

1st Ellen Bates, Moneymore YFC

2nd Rachel Calvin, Dungiven YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Sarah Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Charlotte Linton, Kilrea YFC

2nd Jane Calvin, Dungiven YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC

25-30 prepared

1st Melissa Miller, Kilrea YFC

2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

2nd Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC

Co Tyrone

12-14 prepared

1st Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC

14-16 prepared

1st Zara Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Jack Sterritt, Cappagh YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Lauren Smith, Clogher Valley YFC

2nd Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Alan Fleming, Cappagh YFC

2nd Alex Young, Derg Valley YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Cameron Turner, Cappagh YFC

2nd Alex Young, Derg Valley YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Peter Smith, Derg Valley YFC

2nd Shannon Vance, Trillick YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Judith McKinley, Trillick YFC

2nd Shannen Vance, Trillick YFC

25-30 prepared

1st Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st Adam Crockett, Derg Valley YFC

CoFermanagh

12-14 prepared

1st Kian Carrigan, Kesh YFC

14-16 prepared

1st Ellen Johnston, Kesh YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Nicola Bratton, Kesh YFC

2nd Andrew Humphreys, West Fermanagh YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Dylan Thompson, Kesh YFC

2nd Emma Brownlee, West Fermanagh YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Dylan Thompson, Kesh YFC

2nd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

2nd Jason Kerr, West Fermanagh YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Rebecca Brunt, Lisbellaw YFC

