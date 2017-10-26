YFCU members to represent Northern Ireland at National NSA Shepherd of the Year Competition

Two YFCU members will be representing Northern Ireland at the national final of the National Sheep Association’s Next Generation Shepherd of the Year Competition that is being held in Malvern on 18th July 2018.

Iain Wilson from Gleno Valley YFC and Russell Smyth from Coleraine YFC were both placed during the NSA Northern Ireland Region’s Young Shepherd Competition that was held at the NSA Sheep NI 2017 Event in Ballymena Livestock Market recently.

Iain was placed first in the under 21 section and second overall while Russell was placed first overall.

The NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the Year Competition is a chance for anyone aged 26 and under to show off their sheep farming skills.

Each NSA region runs one competition over a two-year period.

The top two contestants from each regional round qualify for the national final at NSA Sheep Event at Three Counties Showground, which is held biennially in July.

NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the Year competitions are hands-on and practical.

Contestants are required to demonstrate lamb classification, handling, vaccination and dosing techniques, shearing/clipping and to put an ATV through its paces.

There is also a written or verbal test on flock management and health issues.

PHOTO: Iain Wilson from Gleno YFC, one of the YFCU members who will be representing NI at the NSA Next Generation Shepherd of the Year Competition