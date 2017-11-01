YFCU president meets HRH The Prince of Wales

YFCU President James Speers recently met HRH The Prince of Wales during his visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince travelled to Co.Londonderry to meet with those who were affected by the flooding during the summer. On one of his stops, Prince Charles visited the YMCA Londonderry in Drumahoe where he met the YFCU President as well as other members of the farming community, volunteers, emergency services and officials who assisted with clean-up efforts.

During the visit, Prince Charles took the opportunity to meet the YFCU President and also congratulate him on being one of just five young people from across the UK to win a Prince’s Countryside Fund Land Rover Bursary.

James commented: “It was a proud moment for me to meet Prince Charles. He was there to meet the victims of the floods and I was struck by just how compassionate he was. He was fully aware of all the issues and took plenty of time to meet with people and engage with them in a meaningful way. This was a chance for him to see first-hand how the community in this area has come together to overcome the burden imposed on them by the flooding.”

James continued: “Prince Charles congratulated me on my role in the YFCU and it was nice that the work of the organisation was recognised. He was well versed in all of the issues impacting on people living in the countryside.”