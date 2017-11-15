YFCU public speaking finals 2017

YFCU members recently participated in the final of the public speaking competition 2017 which was held on Tuesday 7th November at Magherafelt High School.

The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited.

The competition sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers in Northern Ireland and the judges had a difficult time discerning the winners in each of the classes.

In the prepared section, competitors delivered a pre-prepared speech, chosen from a specified list of topics.

Prepared topics on the night included: The Future of the Family Farm, Social Media’s role in agriculture, My Hero, Members Success, Everyone has the right to Education, The YFCU 88 years on, If I was First Minister, The Importance of Public Transportation and Inspired Renewables.

In the impromptu competition, members were given an unseen topic and had a limited amount of time to structure their speeches and deliver them to the judges.

Speeches were assessed according to platform manner, voice production and on the content and marshalling of facts.

Guest speaker on the evening was Cyril Millar from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. Cyril commended all the finalists after hearing a selection of the speeches during the evening and said he had been both educated and challenged by the members.

YFCU president James Speers then announced the winners and Cyril and NFU Mutual’s David Cairns presented the prizes on stage.

The YFCU would like to thank the sponsor NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, David Cairns, guest speaker Cyril Millar, the chairs, judges and trainers who helped throughout the competition, Magherafelt High School for their assistance during the final and finally the YFCU members who took part.

The top three members in each class were placed as follows:

12-14 prepared

1st Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC

3rd Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC

14-16 prepared

1st James Currie, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC

3rd Zara Crawford, Seskinore YFC

16-18 prepared

1st Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

2nd Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC

3rd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC

16-18 impromptu

1st Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC

2nd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC

3rd Campbell Brown, Ballymiscaw YFC

18-21 prepared

1st Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Alanna Buckley, Straid YFC

3rd Charlotte Linton, Kilrea YFC

18-21 impromptu

1st Alana Buckley, Straid YFC

2nd George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC

3rd Cameron Turner, Cappagh YFC

21-25 prepared

1st Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

3rd Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

21-25 impromptu

1st Judith McKinley, Trillick &District YFC

2nd Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC

3rd Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC

25-30 prepared

1st Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

3rd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC

25-30 impromptu

1st Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

3rd Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC

