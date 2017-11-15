YFCU public speaking finals 2017

YFCU members recently participated in the final of the public speaking competition 2017 which was held on Tuesday 7th November at Magherafelt High School.
The popular competition has been kindly sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited.
The competition sought to find the best prepared and impromptu public speakers in Northern Ireland and the judges had a difficult time discerning the winners in each of the classes.
In the prepared section, competitors delivered a pre-prepared speech, chosen from a specified list of topics.
Prepared topics on the night included: The Future of the Family Farm, Social Media’s role in agriculture, My Hero, Members Success, Everyone has the right to Education, The YFCU 88 years on, If I was First Minister, The Importance of Public Transportation and Inspired Renewables.
In the impromptu competition, members were given an unseen topic and had a limited amount of time to structure their speeches and deliver them to the judges.
Speeches were assessed according to platform manner, voice production and on the content and marshalling of facts.
Guest speaker on the evening was Cyril Millar from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society. Cyril commended all the finalists after hearing a selection of the speeches during the evening and said he had been both educated and challenged by the members.
YFCU president James Speers then announced the winners and Cyril and NFU Mutual’s David Cairns presented the prizes on stage.
The YFCU would like to thank the sponsor NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, David Cairns, guest speaker Cyril Millar, the chairs, judges and trainers who helped throughout the competition, Magherafelt High School for their assistance during the final and finally the YFCU members who took part.
The top three members in each class were placed as follows:
12-14 prepared
1st Allister Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd Amy Gregg, Glarryford YFC
3rd Rachel McCollum, Coleraine YFC
14-16 prepared
1st James Currie, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Helen Chapman, Hillhall YFC
3rd Zara Crawford, Seskinore YFC
16-18 prepared
1st Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC
2nd Carys Martin, Ballywalter YFC
3rd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
16-18 impromptu
1st Kyle Sawyers, Seskinore YFC
2nd Alex Cleland, Spa YFC
3rd Campbell Brown, Ballymiscaw YFC
18-21 prepared
1st Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Alanna Buckley, Straid YFC
3rd Charlotte Linton, Kilrea YFC
18-21 impromptu
1st Alana Buckley, Straid YFC
2nd George Hadnett, Mountnorris YFC
3rd Cameron Turner, Cappagh YFC
21-25 prepared
1st Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
3rd Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
21-25 impromptu
1st Judith McKinley, Trillick &District YFC
2nd Adam McCormick, Kilrea YFC
3rd Gemma Dickey, Randalstown YFC
25-30 prepared
1st Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
3rd Peter Alexander, Glarryford YFC
25-30 impromptu
1st Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC
2nd Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC
3rd Joanne Bolton, Curragh YFC
