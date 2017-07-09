YFCU stock judging finals 2017

The results of the 2017 YFCU dairy, beef and sheep stock judging assessment were announced at the finals day which took place at CAFRE, Greenmount.

Nearly 1,000 members from across Northern Ireland took part in all the heats of the competition, which is run in association with Ulster Bank, earlier this year. From these, the top four competitors from each age group and each county made it through to the finals.

Winners from the YFCU sheep stock judging finals (left to right) 1st (16-18) Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC, 1st (25-30) Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Connor McNeill from sponsor Ulster Bank, 1st (12-14) Hannah Martin, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, YFCU president James Speers, 1st (14-16) Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC, Cormac McKervey from sponsor Ulster Bank, 1st (18-21) Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC and 1st (21-25) Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

Over 250 competitors competed on the final day, assessing animals and giving their scores and reasons to the judges.

YFCU president, James Speers announced the prize winners on the day and thanked the Ulster Bank representatives in attendance Cormac McKervey and Connor McNeill, on behalf of YFCU for their support of the popular competition.

The YFCU would also like to record its gratitude to Jim Fulton and his staff from CAFRE, Greenmount for their support of the event and for the use of their excellent facilities, to the judges who gave up their time to make their expertise available to the association and to all the members who helped to steward and score the event thus ensuring the smooth running of the competition.

Beef results

Winners from the YFCU dairy stock judging finals (left to right) 1st (14-16) Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, 1st (12-14) Alexander Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC; Connor McNeill from sponsor Ulster Bank, 1st (21-25) David Young, Spa YFC, 1st (18-21); Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC, YFCU president James Speers, Cormac McKervey from sponsor Ulster Bank, 1st (16-18) Joanne Rankin, Newtownards YFC and 1st (25-30) John Cochrane, Coleraine YFC

12-14 age category

1st Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC

2nd Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC

3rd Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC

Clogher Valley YFC members at the YFCU stock judging finals day that was held at CAFRE, Greenmount

4th Russell Kelly, City of Derry YFC

14-16 age category

1st Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC

2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

YFCU members pictured at the sheep stock judging finals

3rd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC

16-18 age category

1st Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Gareth Baird, Straid YFC

3rd Nathan Hylands, Bleary YFC

YFCU members pictured at the dairy stock judging finals

4th Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC

18-21 age category

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

3rd Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

21-25 age category

1st Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd David Young, Spa YFC

4th James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

25-30 age category

1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

2nd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

3rd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

4th Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC

Dairy results

12-14 age category

1st Alexander Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC

3rd Christy Hill, Randalstown YFC

4th Leanne Nicholl, Randalstown YFC

14-16 age category

1st Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

3rd Anna Clements, Spa YFC

4th Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

16-18 age category

1st Joanne Rankin, Newtownards YFC

2nd Jill Stewart, Ballywalter YFC

3rd Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th Matthew Cleland, Spa YFC

18-21 age category

1st Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC

2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Andrew White, Kells and Connor YFC

4th Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC

21-25 age category

1st David Young, Spa YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Steven Moore, Coleraine YFC

4th Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30 age category

1st John Cochrane, Coleraine YFC

2nd Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

3rd William Bolton, Curragh YFC

4th David Dodd, Spa YFC

Sheep results

12-14 age category

1st Hannah Martin, Annaclone & Magherally YFC

2nd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC

3rd James Wilson, Collone YFC

4th Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC

14-16 age category

1st Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC

2nd Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC

3rd Anna Clements, Spa YFC

4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

16-18 age category

1st Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC

2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

3rd Kirsty Burrows, Spa YFC

4th Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

18-21 age category

1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC

21-25 age category

1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC

4th Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC

25-30 age category

1st Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd David Dodd, Spa YFC

3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC

4th Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC