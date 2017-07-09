YFCU stock judging finals 2017

The results of the 2017 YFCU dairy, beef and sheep stock judging assessment were announced at the finals day which took place at CAFRE, Greenmount.
Nearly 1,000 members from across Northern Ireland took part in all the heats of the competition, which is run in association with Ulster Bank, earlier this year. From these, the top four competitors from each age group and each county made it through to the finals.
Over 250 competitors competed on the final day, assessing animals and giving their scores and reasons to the judges.
YFCU president, James Speers announced the prize winners on the day and thanked the Ulster Bank representatives in attendance Cormac McKervey and Connor McNeill, on behalf of YFCU for their support of the popular competition.
The YFCU would also like to record its gratitude to Jim Fulton and his staff from CAFRE, Greenmount for their support of the event and for the use of their excellent facilities, to the judges who gave up their time to make their expertise available to the association and to all the members who helped to steward and score the event thus ensuring the smooth running of the competition.
Beef results
12-14 age category
1st Joanne Clingen, Seskinore YFC
2nd Brian Weatherup, Straid YFC
3rd Joshua Cartmill, Mountnorris YFC
4th Russell Kelly, City of Derry YFC
14-16 age category
1st Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC
2nd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Zara Stirling, Holestone YFC
16-18 age category
1st Thomas McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Gareth Baird, Straid YFC
3rd Nathan Hylands, Bleary YFC
4th Robbie Foster, Derg Valley YFC
18-21 age category
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC
3rd Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
21-25 age category
1st Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd David Young, Spa YFC
4th James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
25-30 age category
1st Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC
2nd Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
4th Craig Carlisle, Spa YFC
Dairy results
12-14 age category
1st Alexander Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Francesca Boyd, Coleraine YFC
3rd Christy Hill, Randalstown YFC
4th Leanne Nicholl, Randalstown YFC
14-16 age category
1st Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
3rd Anna Clements, Spa YFC
4th Stuart Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
16-18 age category
1st Joanne Rankin, Newtownards YFC
2nd Jill Stewart, Ballywalter YFC
3rd Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
4th Matthew Cleland, Spa YFC
18-21 age category
1st Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC
2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Andrew White, Kells and Connor YFC
4th Mitchell Park, Glarryford YFC
21-25 age category
1st David Young, Spa YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Steven Moore, Coleraine YFC
4th Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC
25-30 age category
1st John Cochrane, Coleraine YFC
2nd Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
3rd William Bolton, Curragh YFC
4th David Dodd, Spa YFC
Sheep results
12-14 age category
1st Hannah Martin, Annaclone & Magherally YFC
2nd Thomas Jamison, Kilraughts YFC
3rd James Wilson, Collone YFC
4th Aaron McNeilly, Randalstown YFC
14-16 age category
1st Lewis Gregg, Garvagh YFC
2nd Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC
3rd Anna Clements, Spa YFC
4th Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
16-18 age category
1st Lewis Rodgers, Spa YFC
2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
3rd Kirsty Burrows, Spa YFC
4th Claire Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC
18-21 age category
1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC
2nd Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC
4th Rachel Carlisle, Spa YFC
21-25 age category
1st Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Mark Blair, Coleraine YFC
4th Philip Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC
25-30 age category
1st Stuart Cromie, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd David Dodd, Spa YFC
3rd Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC
4th Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC