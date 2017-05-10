YFCU top club officials

At this year’s YFCU AGM and conference sponsored by Massey Ferguson, the top club officials across the six counties in the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) were announced.

These awards are highly anticipated and show the commitment and work that goes into running the clubs. It also gives drive and motivation for this year’s incoming club officials to strive to meet the standards of last year’s club officials.

Kerry Rea from Cappagh YFC who was awarded top club secretary is pictured with James Speers, YFCU president

Robert Shannon from Kilraughts YFC, was awarded Top Club Leader at this year’s AGM taking home the Harper Adams Trophy.

In second place was Adam Wilson from Cappagh YFC and in third place was Zita Blair from Moneymore YFC.

Top club secretary was awarded to Kerry Rea from Cappagh YFC who took home the BandM Blair Cup. In second place was Lynne Montgomery from City of Derry YFC and in third place was Elaine Crozier from Collone YFC.

Top club treasurer this year was awarded to Stuart Mills who took home the Reg Gray Shield. Judith McCombe from Straid YFC took the second place position and in third place was Gillian Henderson from Kesh YFC.

Stuart Mills from Moneymore YFC who was awarded top club treasurer is pictured with James Speers, YFCU president

Elizabeth Adair from Randalstown YFC received the first place position for top club PRO and was awarded with the prestigious Guild of Agricultural Journalists Trophy.

In second place was Andrew Sleator from Annaclone and Magherally YFC and in third place was Laura Smith from Garvagh YFC.

Elizabeth Adair from Randalstown YFC who was awarded top club PRO is pictured with James Speers, YFCU president

Group Proficiency Badge Winners, left to right, Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC, Clare Adams, Coleraine YFC, YFCU president James Speers, Melissa Millar, Kilrea YFC, and Joanne Smyth, Coleraine YFC. (Not pictured but also winners, Jane Patton, Newtownards YFC, and Russell Smyth Coleraine YFC)

YFCU president James Speers is pictured with Bryan Fleming from Clanabogan YFC, winners of the Alfa Laval Trophy for recruitment and George Porter, Mountnorris YFC, winners of the Pam Robinson trophy for retention

Rebecca Connor from Mourne YFC with the Linda Steele Trophy for the Community/Environment Award and YFCU president James Speers