Young farmer awarded bursary to the United States

Stephanie McIlroy from Gleno YFC has been awarded a bursary through CAFRE, Loughry Campus to study at Michigan State Universary.

Every year CAFRE degree students are given the opportunity to compete for a place to study in America as part of their Diploma in Professional Practice.

Stephanie will spend the ‘fall semester’ sampling academic life at MSU. This is an excellent opportunity to study a range of exciting subjects, to develop her personal and professional skills, and experience American life and culture.

Stephanie is currently studying food marketing, nutrition and agri-food courses at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus and hopes to bring back some valuable knowledge that she can apply to a future career in the NI food industry and her final year studies at Loughry.

Stephanie is currently the club secretary of Gleno Valley YFC and enjoys taking part in a wide range of competitions such as public speaking and girls’ football.

Stephanie said: “This is an opportunity of a lifetime which I was very grateful to be awarded.

“So far I am loving the time I’ve spent here and it’s great to experience the American culture and meet people from many different nations.

“I take trips to see the famous sites at weekends, my most recent being Chicago.”