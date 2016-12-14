Young Farmers’ choir festival

Members of the YFCU recently showcased a range of musical pieces at the association’s annual choir festival which took place at CAFRE Loughry Campus on Wednesday evening.

Thirteen choirs took part in the festival and the large audience had the opportunity to enjoy some fine festive singing with a wide range of song choices.

Pictured are members of Trillick YFC who were awarded best choral piece at the annual choir festival with YFCU President Roberta Simmons

Adjudicators on the night were Ruth McCartney and Jonathan Rea and compere was YFCU president Roberta Simmons, who introduced the choirs.

“At the end of the evening the adjudicators gave the participating choirs the benefit of their expertise by relating some constructive and encouraging advice on each of their performances.

Roberta Simmons said: “The choir festival is a very popular evening in the YFCU events calendar.

“All the choirs who took part have worked very hard on their performances and the evening was very enjoyable. It certainly got everyone in the festive spirit.”

Best soloist at the annual choir festival was awarded to Dungiven YFC's Alice Purcell who is pictured with YFCU President Roberta Simmons and adjudicators Ruth McCartney and Jonathan Rea

The YFCU would like to thank CAFRE for the use of the facilities and YFCU President Roberta Simmons for leading the evening.

Special thanks must also go to the adjudicators for giving up their time and expertise to adjudicate the event.

The results were as follows:

1st place: Spa YFC; 2nd place: Newballydee (Newtownards YFC, Ballywalter YFC and Donaghadee YFC); 3rd place: Lylestone (Lylehill YFC and Holestone YFC)

YFCU President Roberta Simmons is pictured are members of Newballydee (Newtownards YFC, Ballywalter YFC and Donaghadee YFC) who were awarded second place at the YFCUs annual choir festival

Best solo: Dungiven YFC’s Alice Purcell

Best choral piece: Trillick YFC who sang ‘Don’t you know you’re beautiful’

Best accompaniment: Spa YFC - Harry Crosby and Matthew Davidson

Best newcomer: Lylestone YFC.