Young Farmers enjoy busy day at agricultural show

The Co Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show has seen an exceptionally busy weekend for all Co Londonderry YFC members with a multitude of events to get involved in.

The weekend kicked off with a sports night, barbecue and pre show disco, the latter of which was held at Limavady Football Club.

Tug of war winners Derg Valley YFC collect their prize from county chairperson James Purcell, YFCU vice president Zita Blair and Barry Barr

The sports night saw members don their football boots for a heated five-a-side tournament topped off with a burger from the barbecue.

Members also entered a variety of home industries categories in the hopes of winning the overall trophy for their club.

Co Londonderry YFC’s stand was as busy as ever with the 50p in a jar, milking a cow, face painting and PRO poster competition.

The county also hosted a digger challenge and ‘Guess the weight of the lamb’ competition.

Northern Ireland Build It champions City of Derry YFC, team comprised of (left to right) Joel Eakin, Gordon Crockett, Cameron Nutt and Lynne Montgomery

Thanks must go to D A Forgie for supplying the digger and the prize for this competition.

The main arena saw the Northern Ireland Build It Competition finals kick off with an hour and thirty minutes to build a dog kennel.

Succeeding this Co Londonderry members were faced with a slippery assault course, helped along by the weather. There wasn’t a dry member in the house.

Finally, the county hosted a tug of war competition sponsored by J B Tyres and Don Laughlin, as always their support is much appreciated.

Garvagh YFC members Eva Gordon and Victoria Bradley enjoying five-a-side football at Co Londonderry sports night

Despite the weather members were determined to show their strength and answer the question ‘Do you have the power to pull?’

Co Londonderry YFC would like to thank all members, helpers and stewards for their hard work throughout the run up to the show and at the events that took place themselves.

Results are as follows:

Chairman’s Challenge

Coleraine YFC's clean sweep as football champions

1st, Coleraine YFC

Build It competition finals

1st, City of Derry YFC

Tug of war

Ladies: 1st, City of Derry YFC

Mens: 1st, Derg Valley YFC, 2nd, Glarryford YFC, and 3rd, Moneymore YFC

Sports night and barbecue

Football

Ladies - 1st,Coleraine YFC

Junior boys - 1st, Coleraine YFC

Senior boys - 1st, Coleraine YFC

Home industries - Garvagh YFC

PRO poster - Curragh YFC

Digger challenge - Matthew Good

Guess the weight of the lamb - Calvin Nethery, Derg Valley YFC.

