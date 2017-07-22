Young Farmers enjoy busy day at agricultural show

The Co Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show has seen an exceptionally busy weekend for all Co Londonderry YFC members with a multitude of events to get involved in.
The weekend kicked off with a sports night, barbecue and pre show disco, the latter of which was held at Limavady Football Club.
The sports night saw members don their football boots for a heated five-a-side tournament topped off with a burger from the barbecue.
Members also entered a variety of home industries categories in the hopes of winning the overall trophy for their club.
Co Londonderry YFC’s stand was as busy as ever with the 50p in a jar, milking a cow, face painting and PRO poster competition.
The county also hosted a digger challenge and ‘Guess the weight of the lamb’ competition.
Thanks must go to D A Forgie for supplying the digger and the prize for this competition.
The main arena saw the Northern Ireland Build It Competition finals kick off with an hour and thirty minutes to build a dog kennel.
Succeeding this Co Londonderry members were faced with a slippery assault course, helped along by the weather. There wasn’t a dry member in the house.
Finally, the county hosted a tug of war competition sponsored by J B Tyres and Don Laughlin, as always their support is much appreciated.
Despite the weather members were determined to show their strength and answer the question ‘Do you have the power to pull?’
Co Londonderry YFC would like to thank all members, helpers and stewards for their hard work throughout the run up to the show and at the events that took place themselves.
Results are as follows:
Chairman’s Challenge
1st, Coleraine YFC
Build It competition finals
1st, City of Derry YFC
Tug of war
Ladies: 1st, City of Derry YFC
Mens: 1st, Derg Valley YFC, 2nd, Glarryford YFC, and 3rd, Moneymore YFC
Sports night and barbecue
Football
Ladies - 1st,Coleraine YFC
Junior boys - 1st, Coleraine YFC
Senior boys - 1st, Coleraine YFC
Home industries - Garvagh YFC
PRO poster - Curragh YFC
Digger challenge - Matthew Good
Guess the weight of the lamb - Calvin Nethery, Derg Valley YFC.
r Click on www.farminglife.com for more YFC photographs from the Co Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show
Almost Done!
Registering with Farming Life means you're ok with our terms and conditions.