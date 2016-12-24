Young farmers give generously to festive Christmas toy appeal

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members from all over Northern Ireland recently got together to continue the Calor Know Your Neighbour campaign as they ran a Christmas Toy Appeal aiming to connect with the local community and help those in need.

YFCU president Roberta Simmons had called on all clubs to help disadvantaged children in their area by buying a gift for a child aged 0-16 years old. Then during December there was a Northern Ireland wide handover of gifts when each county held an event to distribute the gifts to their chosen charities.

Co Antrim Young Farmers’ Clubs got together to collect toys for their charity, Angel Wishes NI and held a handover in Holestone YFC hall. There was a great collection of toys for all ages and the support of the clubs in the county was greatly appreciated.

In Co Armagh, Young Farmers’ Clubs collected toys for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and held a coffee morning in Mountnorris Church Hall. Lynn from the Children’s Heartbeat Trust attended the handover event and there was even a local family in attendance with their daughter who had availed of the services of Children’s Heartbeat Trust and is now fit and well.

Co Down’s event took place in Spa Young Farmers’ Hall where they held a coffee morning as part of the handover of gifts. Members from Annaclone and Magherally YFC, Spa YFC, Newtownards YFC, Donaghadee YFC, Rathfriland YFC and Killinchy YFC all came together to donate over 200 toys. Spa YFC kindly provided the refreshments for the coffee morning. The toys collected were donated to Cool FM’s Cash for Kids charity and taken to one of their many drop of points across Northern Ireland.

Co Fermanagh held a coffee morning and cake sale in the Regal Hall, Enniskillen, when members gathered an impressive number of toys for their chosen charity, the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children. The event also raised £558.43 from the cake sale and coffee morning which will also be donated to the charity.

Co Londonderry Young Farmers’ Clubs were pleased to support the campaign again this year and their chosen charity was Woman’s Aid, Coleraine. There were representatives from all seven clubs in the county who gathered together at the offices of Woman’s Aid. There were over 90 presents donated that will be given to local children in the area. Clubs in the area were delighted to be able to come together to support such a worthy cause and really help to make someone’s Christmas that little bit brighter.

Young Farmers’ Clubs in Co Tyrone held a coffee morning and handover of gifts at Tyrone Farming Society. Members from eight clubs contributed a generous amount of toys to the appeal, with all the toys and money raised being donated to the Children’s Hospice NI. Helen Wilson from the charity came down for the presentation of the gifts and Santa himself even made a special appearance.

YFCU president Roberta Simmons commented: “The Christmas Toy Appeal is such a simple idea that has been so effective and sat extremely well with our Calor Know Your Neighbour initiative.

“It is appeals like this that make me proud to be YFCU president. I would like to thank all counties and clubs for taking on the Christmas Toy Appeal idea and making a huge difference to many worthwhile charities within their area.

“On the day Angel Wishes NI, Cash for Kids, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, NI Cancer Fund for Children, Causeway Women’s Aid and Children’s Hospice NI all benefitted from the appeal and with the help from our membership, we have made Christmas special for others less fortunate than ourselves.

“I am delighted that due to the generosity of our membership we will be able to bring some Christmas cheer to so many children.”

The Know Your Neighbour Christmas campaign has been a great success, connecting the members to their local community and helping spread the festive spirit. The YFCU would like to thank all members who donated toys for the extremely worthwhile causes.

