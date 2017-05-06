Young farmers to go head to head in machinery handling competition

YFCU is pleased to announce that Johnston Gilpin and Co are continuing their support of the association’s popular machinery handling competition with the final set to take place at Balmoral on Thursday 11th May at 2.00pm at the cattle rings.
Johnston Gilpin and Co have supported the YFCU machinery handling competition for many years and provide the machinery for the young farmers to use during the event.
Working closely with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI), Johnston Gilpin and Co assist with the planning of the designated course to test the competitors’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.
Two members from clubs in each of the six counties, selected from county heats, will make up the teams and there will be three heats to determine which two teams take part in the final head to head.
The 2017 finalists are:
Co Armagh
Joseph Black, Collone YFC
Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC
Co Antrim
David Thompson, Randalstown YFC
William Beattie, Finvoy YFC
Co Down
Sam Graham, Killinchy YFC
Simon Agnew, Rathfriland YFC
Co Fermanagh
Daniel Collum, West Fermanagh YFC
George Irvine, Kesh YFC
Co Londonderry
Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC
William Lennox, Moneymore YFC
Co Tyrone
Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC
Henry Giles, Seskinore YFC
YFCU would like to thank Johnston Gilpin and Co for their continued support of this event.
The association also extend their gratitude to Paul Kelly from HSENI.