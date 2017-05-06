Young farmers to go head to head in machinery handling competition

YFCU is pleased to announce that Johnston Gilpin and Co are continuing their support of the association’s popular machinery handling competition with the final set to take place at Balmoral on Thursday 11th May at 2.00pm at the cattle rings.

Johnston Gilpin and Co have supported the YFCU machinery handling competition for many years and provide the machinery for the young farmers to use during the event.

Working closely with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI), Johnston Gilpin and Co assist with the planning of the designated course to test the competitors’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.

Two members from clubs in each of the six counties, selected from county heats, will make up the teams and there will be three heats to determine which two teams take part in the final head to head.

The 2017 finalists are:

Co Armagh

Joseph Black, Collone YFC

Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC

Co Antrim

David Thompson, Randalstown YFC

William Beattie, Finvoy YFC

Co Down

Sam Graham, Killinchy YFC

Simon Agnew, Rathfriland YFC

Co Fermanagh

Daniel Collum, West Fermanagh YFC

George Irvine, Kesh YFC

Co Londonderry

Robert Sloan, Kilrea YFC

William Lennox, Moneymore YFC

Co Tyrone

Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC

Henry Giles, Seskinore YFC

YFCU would like to thank Johnston Gilpin and Co for their continued support of this event.

The association also extend their gratitude to Paul Kelly from HSENI.