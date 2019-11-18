Appeal after valuable Massey Ferguson tractor stolen from NI farm - then used in ATM theft

Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a Massey Ferguson tractor and a low loader.

The theft took place from a property in the Concession Road area of Cullaville.

A Massey Ferguson tractor

Police believe the vehicles were stolen sometime between 2.30pm on Friday 15th and 2.40am on Saturday 16th November, and then used in an attack on an ATM machine across the border in Co Louth, at Dunleer.

The low loader was recovered at the scene and the tractor at Hackballscross.

Both have since been returned to their respective owners.

Officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Crossmaglen on 101 quoting reference number 326 16/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.