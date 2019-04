Armoy Mart: Steers sell to £1,200,

A good show of 186 head were on offer at last Monday night's sale and trade was sharp.

Steers sold to £1,200, heifers sold to £1,100 and fat cows topped at £1,000.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

Armoy producer, Limousin, 590kgs, £1,200. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 380kgs, £850, 370kgs, £840, 400kgs, £930, 300kgs, £770, 400kgs, £960. Ballycastle producer, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £880, 400kgs, £890, 360kgs, £860, 400kgs, £890, 380kgs £890, 370kgs, £880. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 380kgs, £885, 390kgs, £855, 390kgs, £845, 460kgs, £890. Rasharkin producer, Aberdeen Angus, 360kgs, £810. Dunloy producer, Charolais, 250kgs, £640, 280kgs, £700. Garvagh producer, Hereford, 300kgs, £650, 320kgs, £650, 270kgs, £630, 260kgs, £615. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 400kgs, £930. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £830. Ballymena producer, Charolais, 300kgs, £740. Armoy producer, OTM, Limousins, 690kgs, £1,260, 690kgs, £1,240, 680kgs, £1,185, 600kgs, £1,100. Coleraine producer, Limousin, 360kgs, £755, 460kgs, £890. Cushendun producer, Limousin, 425kgs, £850, 330kgs, £665. Cushendall producer, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,030.

HEIFERS

Ballymena producer, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,110. Glenariffe producer, Limousin, 300kgs, £645, 250kgs, £500, 300kgs, £660. Cushendall producer, Charolais, 390kgs, £795. Ballyvoy producer, Charolais, 360kgs, £715, 370kgs, 3750, 360kgs, £750, 380kgs, £755. Bushmills producer, Limousin, 350kgs, £830, 330kgs, £750, 320kgs, £700, 370kgs, £750. Cushendun producer, Limousin, 390kgs, £800. Cloughmills producer, Aberdeen Angus, 270kgs, £600, 560kgs, £1,005. Garvagh producer, Hereford, 280kgs, £575, 320kgs, £645, 400kgs, £705. Ballymoney producer, Belgian Blue, 390kgs, £740, 390kgs, £730. Ballymena producer, Aberdeen Angus, 215kgs, £450. Rasharkin producer, Belgian Blue, 700kgs, £1,215.

FAT COWS

H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Simmental, 550kgs, £825, 730kgs, £1,000, 670kgs, £850, 680kgs, £850, 600kgs, £740.

Closed for Easter Monday, April 22, next sale Monday, April 29.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.