AHV 21st Northern Ireland Multi Breed Calf Show returns for second year

Building on the outstanding success of last year's event, the AHV 21st Northern Ireland Multi Breed Calf Show is set to return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre for its second year.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 24, this annual agricultural event promises to be even bigger and better, showcasing the best of Northern Ireland's young dairy livestock.

Following the incredible turnout and positive feedback from last year’s show, the 2024 edition will continue to offer a platform for young farmers and breeders to present their finest calves across multiple breeds. With the opportunity to compete in a range of classes and the introduction of a Kids Costume Class where it’s not just the kids who can dress up it’s the calves too, there truly is something for everyone.

"We are thrilled to welcome back AHV 21st Northern Ireland Multi Breed Calf Show to the Logan Hall for a second year," said Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director at Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Multi Breed Calf Show.

"Last year's event was a resounding success, and we are excited to build on that momentum. The calibre of livestock and the exuberant enthusiasm of participants truly highlight the importance of this event to the agricultural community. We look forward to hosting an even more spectacular show this year."

Andrew Patton, Show Manager, Northern Ireland HYB Co-ordinatorcommented:"We are delighted to return to the Logan Hall for a second year with the AHV 21st Multi Breed Calf Show.

"Last year's show exceeded all our expectations, providing a fantastic opportunity for young breeders to showcase their hard work and dedication. We are committed to making this year's event even more memorable and are grateful to Eikon Exhibition Centre for their continued support, and to AHV and all our longstanding sponsors who make this show possible. "

The AHV 21st Northern Ireland Multi Breed Calf Show will feature a wide array of activities, including livestock classes, showmanship classes, kids costume class, and opportunities for networking within the agricultural community. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with excitement, learning, and the celebration of the future of farming in Northern Ireland.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 24th August 2024

Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Northern Ireland Time: 9am – 4pm

For more information about the AHV 21st Northern Ireland Multi Breed Calf Show, and entry forms contact-

Holstein Entries - John Mclean 07734370489

Jersey Entries - Lindsay Fleming 07756017862