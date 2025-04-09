Ballyeaston Service for the Rural and Farming Community
John McLenaghan, Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers Union, will be the Guest Speaker at what is now known as the Service for the Rural and Farming Community, to be held at Second Ballyeaston Presbyterian Church, Trenchhill Road, Ballyeaston on Sunday 27th April at 7pm
The first service of this kind was held back in 2001, in response to the Foot and Mouth Crisis. Over the years, there have been various other difficulties within the farming industry, all of which add considerable strain to farmers and their families.
The service is a pastoral response to the needs of the community and will be conducted by Rev Chris Glover with the praise led by local favourites The Ballyclare Male Voice Choir..
The offering will be in aid of the Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke and the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.
Everyone welcome.