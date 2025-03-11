Bluegrass increase sponsorship ahead of 2025 Balmoral Show

Bluegrass Horse Feeds developed in Eglish, Co Tyrone has been dedicated to producing nutritionally sound and innovative products to their customers across the UK and Ireland for over 25 years.

At this year’s Balmoral Show they will be sponsoring the complete Breeding & Young Stock Section to include the Brood Mare & Foals, Yearlings, Two Year Olds, Three Year Olds and the Young Stock Championship in addition to their continued support of the Schools Show Jumping Open Team Championship.

Speaking about the sponsorship, Vickie White, RUAS Business Development Executive said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Bluegrass Horse Feeds back to the 2025 Balmoral Show with a new three-year contract. We are indebted to the support of our sponsors and thank Bluegrass for their increased support ahead of this year’s event’.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.