Celebrate 40 years of IAM and Hardi Partnership at Hardi Crop Care Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year marks a significant milestone for IAM Agricultural Machinery & Hardi as we celebrate 40 years of a successful partnership in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Since 1984, IAM has been the proud importer and Distributer of Hardi Sprayers, revolutionizing crop management for Irish farmers with cutting-edge technology and unwavering support. This 40th anniversary is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the advancement of Irish agriculture.

Are you ready to take your crop management to the next level? Join us for the Hardi Crop Care Day on Wednesday July the 3rd in Newbridge Co Kildare, where you’ll have the unique opportunity to learn the latest spraying techniques and explore state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance your farming efficiency and crop yield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why Attend Hardi Crop Care Day? Learn from the Experts: Gain valuable insights from industry-leading professionals on effective spraying techniques that can revolutionize your crop care practices.

Hardi & IAM 40 years

Experience the Latest Technoogy: Get hands-on demonstrations of the newest Hardi spraying equipment and technology, designed to help you achieve optimal results with minimal effort.

Network with Peers: Connect with fellow farmers and industry experts, share experiences, and discuss solutions to common challenges.

Event Highlights: Interactive Workshops: Participate in detailed workshops covering a range of topics from basic spraying techniques to advanced technological applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Demonstrations: See the latest Hardi equipment in action and understand how these innovations can work for your specific crop needs.

Q&A Sessions: Have your questions answered by the experts and get personalized advice for your crop care challenges.

Celebrate with Us: Join us in celebrating 40 years of successful partnership between IAM and Hardi in Ireland. This anniversary marks four decades of innovation, support, and commitment to advancing Irish agriculture in Newbridge Co Kildare

Reserve Your Spot Today! Don’t miss this chance to improve your crop care knowledge and see the latest advancements in spraying technology. Sign up now to secure your spot at Hardi Crop Care Day and take the first step towards a more efficient and productive farming future.