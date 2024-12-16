Club looks forward to New Year's Day vintage rally
New Year’s Day traditionally sees the start of a new Vintage Season, and it is a chance for enthusiasts to renew acquaintances. This is a one of the favourite rallies for many, as it offers a welcome opportunity to blow away those Christmas excesses amongst friends and colleagues.
This will be the second year of the TECU organising the show, having taken over the baton from Antrim Vintage Club.
The Show will run from 11am until 3pm. Exhibitors and Traders should arrive from 10am and be on site prior to the 11am start.
All exhibitors are reminded that they should have suitable insurance for showing their vehicles and machinery to the public.
The TECU thank John Cairns for the use of the site.