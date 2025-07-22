Council chair welcomes 105th Clogher Valley Show

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Frances Burton is looking ahead to the upcoming 105th Clogher Valley Show, one of the most important days in the agricultural calendar as over 20,000 people get ready to attend the show on Wednesday, July 30, held just outside Augher, in the beautiful Clogher Valley,

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As preparations pick up pace, Cllr. Burton is encouraging everyone to attend the show, saying, “The Council is extremely proud to support the event through our Strategic Event Fund, and in doing so recognises the importance of the show to our district.

“The Clogher Valley Show is more than just an agricultural event. As a Clogher Valley resident, I can tell you it is one of the highlights of the farming calendar. It is a showcase of the very best that our region has to offer — from prize-winning cattle and champion horses to the tastiest homemade scones you’ll find this side of the Bann.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the economic front, this show is a powerhouse. It supports our local farmers and agri-food producers, provides a shop window to our crafters and home industries, gives a platform to artisans and businesses, and generates vital income for our community. Visitors from all over the country — and even further afield — come to experience our unique rural hospitality.

The annual Clogher Valley Show happening 30 July 2025

“At its heart, this show celebrates the dedication, hard work and passion of our farming community — the backbone of our local economy and the spirit of rural life.”

The Clogher Valley Show takes place on Wednesday, July 30 at Clogher Valley Showgrounds, Knockmany Road, Augher. Further information and tickets can be found at www.cloghervalleyshow.com