With only four weeks to go until the 156th Balmoral Show event organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, are pleased to welcome another four new sponsors to this year’s event.

Keeping family fun at the fore, Property Pal have teamed up with the Society as the new sponsors of the Glenarm Castle Mini Land Rover Experience, while RJ Woodland Services are confirmed as sponsors of the Mascot Race. Both features of the Show continue to create lasting memories for show-goers of all ages and thanks to this additional and generous support will no doubt create many more this year.

Also joining the ‘Balmoral Buzz’, Start Solar have been announced as the new sponsors of the Sustainability Village as it returns for its second year, and ABO Energy will help all visitors plan their day across the showgrounds as they sponsor the helpful ‘You Are Here’ boards across the 65-acre site.

Commenting on these new sponsorship deals, RUAS Group Executive Director Theresa Morrissey said, ‘The showgrounds are starting to come alive, and we can’t wait to welcome our new sponsors as they get in on the action of the Show. We are indebted to them for their support and generosity in helping us to welcome friends, families and the wider community to celebrate our local agri-food industry’.

Countdown is on for New Balmoral Sponsors

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday 14th May to Saturday 17th May 2025.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.