Craigywarren Vintage Rally returns with classic vehicles, family fun and entertainment

The Craigywarren Vintage Club are gearing up for their second annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day to be held at Cloughwater Road, BT43 6SY on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th June.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Club was formed just over a year ago and their inaugural event held last June was a resounding success. This one, too, promises two packed days of nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit – a welcome new addition to the local vintage calendar for vintage enthusiasts and families alike.

With attractions running on the evening of Friday and continuing throughout Saturday, this year’s rally will showcase a dazzling display of classic vehicles, family-friendly activities, and live music, making it a must-visit event for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday evening kicks off with an exhilarating lap – or two – around the iconic Mid Antrim Motorcycle Course. Organised by Benjamin Butterworth, the ride is open to motorcycles and cars alike.

Some of the crowd at last year's event

Those interested in joining the ride out can contact Ben directly for further details and bookings.

After the ride, all participants and guests will return to the field to enjoy a complimentary feast of cooked chickens, hams, and fresh rolls – a gesture of hospitality that makes this event truly special.

The evening will also feature live music from local favourite Kenny Davidson, setting the tone for a fun and friendly weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday will see the full rally come to life, with a vast range of vintage vehicles on display including cars, tractors, motorcycles, Lorries, and stationary engines.

A poster advertising this year's rally

Highlights include:

Clydesdale horse showcase;

Woodturning demonstrations;

Tractor balance competition

Carol Taggart and Ivan Mark manning the entrance at last year's Rally

Road run for all vehicles – a firm favourite that last year spanned nine miles

In a nod to the event’s growing popularity, a special trophy and plaque will be awarded to the furthest-travelled exhibitor, with last year’s winner, Mr Gary Henry, travelling all the way from Dumfries in Scotland.

However, there is also plenty there for all the family, not just the more vintage generation. As a club spokesperson said “We’ve got our wee barrel train ready for the show,” building excitement for the fun to come

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event also promises plenty of FREE fun for younger visitors, with a range of children’s attractions including:

Bouncy castle

Face painting

Sand pit with diggers

Twister buzz puzzler

Barrel rides

And that’s just the beginning – more activities are expected to be confirmed closer to the date.

Hungry guests will be spoilt for choice with a wide variety of food and drink options available, from hot dogs and burgers to homemade tray bakes, cakes, tea, coffee, and soup.

Trade and Craft Stalls are also welcome

Traders and stallholders are encouraged to get involved, with spaces available for just £20. Car boot sellers, tool and equipment vendors, local crafters, and businesses are all warmly welcomed.

Practical Information

Free parking

Free overnight stay for campervans and caravans

Music and entertainment by Kenny Davidson on both days

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact Michael on 07719439736 for general enquiries and bookings

Contact Ben on 07805250526 for motorcycle-related bookings

Whether you’re a vintage vehicle aficionado, a local trader, or a family looking for a memorable day out, the Craigywarren Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day offers something for everyone.