Craigywarren Vintage Rally returns with classic vehicles, family fun and entertainment
The Club was formed just over a year ago and their inaugural event held last June was a resounding success. This one, too, promises two packed days of nostalgia, entertainment, and community spirit – a welcome new addition to the local vintage calendar for vintage enthusiasts and families alike.
With attractions running on the evening of Friday and continuing throughout Saturday, this year’s rally will showcase a dazzling display of classic vehicles, family-friendly activities, and live music, making it a must-visit event for visitors of all ages.
Friday evening kicks off with an exhilarating lap – or two – around the iconic Mid Antrim Motorcycle Course. Organised by Benjamin Butterworth, the ride is open to motorcycles and cars alike.
Those interested in joining the ride out can contact Ben directly for further details and bookings.
After the ride, all participants and guests will return to the field to enjoy a complimentary feast of cooked chickens, hams, and fresh rolls – a gesture of hospitality that makes this event truly special.
The evening will also feature live music from local favourite Kenny Davidson, setting the tone for a fun and friendly weekend.
Saturday will see the full rally come to life, with a vast range of vintage vehicles on display including cars, tractors, motorcycles, Lorries, and stationary engines.
Highlights include:
Clydesdale horse showcase;
Woodturning demonstrations;
Tractor balance competition
Road run for all vehicles – a firm favourite that last year spanned nine miles
In a nod to the event’s growing popularity, a special trophy and plaque will be awarded to the furthest-travelled exhibitor, with last year’s winner, Mr Gary Henry, travelling all the way from Dumfries in Scotland.
However, there is also plenty there for all the family, not just the more vintage generation. As a club spokesperson said “We’ve got our wee barrel train ready for the show,” building excitement for the fun to come
The event also promises plenty of FREE fun for younger visitors, with a range of children’s attractions including:
Bouncy castle
Face painting
Sand pit with diggers
Twister buzz puzzler
Barrel rides
And that’s just the beginning – more activities are expected to be confirmed closer to the date.
Hungry guests will be spoilt for choice with a wide variety of food and drink options available, from hot dogs and burgers to homemade tray bakes, cakes, tea, coffee, and soup.
Trade and Craft Stalls are also welcome
Traders and stallholders are encouraged to get involved, with spaces available for just £20. Car boot sellers, tool and equipment vendors, local crafters, and businesses are all warmly welcomed.
Practical Information
Free parking
Free overnight stay for campervans and caravans
Music and entertainment by Kenny Davidson on both days
Contact Michael on 07719439736 for general enquiries and bookings
Contact Ben on 07805250526 for motorcycle-related bookings
Whether you’re a vintage vehicle aficionado, a local trader, or a family looking for a memorable day out, the Craigywarren Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day offers something for everyone.