In week 6, the theme for bakers was Pastry Week, with glazed choux donuts, baklava and a terrine pie.

Who left Bake Off 2021 last night?

The baker who left Bake Off last night was Amanda.

After passing with her incredibly sweet choux donuts, Amanda fell short on the showstopper when her terrine pie collapsed when it was presented to judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Amanda had struggled to remove her pie from the tin, leaving GBBO presenter Noel Fielding to cover his eyes, in the end other bakers stepped in and helped try to remove her pie.

Speaking of the catastrophe, Amanda said: ‘My terrine pie disintegrated as I tried to take it out of the tin. Chigs came to help me but even he couldn’t rescue the disaster.’

Reflecting on her time on Bake Off, she said, "Taking part in this year's Bake Off has been an incredible experience," she wrote. "I developed such a tight bond with the other bakers, they feel like family. I have made friends with the most wonderful people, both the bakers and crew that I am sure will last a lifetime."

Amanda is the latest baker to leave Bake Off after her pie fell apart.

Who won star baker?

Crystelle won star baker for the first time after winning over judges with a terrine pie in the shape of a cottage in memory of her late great-grandmother.

Her affectionately dubbed, Lily Nana Pickle Cottage, was filled with curry which went down well with Paul Hollywood.

"It's brave to make curry pie," Paul told Crystelle, before giving her the famous Paul Hollywood handshake.

Previous winners of star baker have included Giuseppe and Jürgen.

How did everyone else get on?

It was another wobbly week for George who had to deal with an undercooked pie.

He really believed he was going to be going home, saying, "I couldn't believe it" when Noel Fielding called Amanda's name.

It seems this close call has encouraged him to work harder next week, saying "This has given me a big push to fight for my place."

What is next week's challenge?

Week seven is Caramel Week, with the six remaning bakers preparing to make some sweet treats.

