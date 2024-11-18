Four Breed Calf Show judges announced.

By David Gison
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 09:08 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 14:12 GMT
The judges have been announced for the annual 4 Breed Calf Show on the 30th November.

This is the Shows first year at Ballymena Livestock Market and there are over 100 calves enters across the 4 breeds, namely Simmental, Salers, Blue and Blonde.

Five very experienced judges will preside over each breed and the young handlers classes. Blue; Shauna Killen, Simmental; Cara Moore, Blonde; John Barry Moran and Salers; David Boyd.

The Countryside Services Young Handlers Classes will be judged by Molly Bradley.

British Blue judge, Shauna Killen.British Blue judge, Shauna Killen.
So come along to Ballymena Livestock Market on Sat 30th November and see next years stars of the ring or view the young bulls that will be presented at the Shows and Sales. Breed classes start at 10am sharp.

