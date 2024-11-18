Four Breed Calf Show judges announced.
This is the Shows first year at Ballymena Livestock Market and there are over 100 calves enters across the 4 breeds, namely Simmental, Salers, Blue and Blonde.
Five very experienced judges will preside over each breed and the young handlers classes. Blue; Shauna Killen, Simmental; Cara Moore, Blonde; John Barry Moran and Salers; David Boyd.
The Countryside Services Young Handlers Classes will be judged by Molly Bradley.
So come along to Ballymena Livestock Market on Sat 30th November and see next years stars of the ring or view the young bulls that will be presented at the Shows and Sales. Breed classes start at 10am sharp.