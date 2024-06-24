Four nations come together for Agri Expo 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Judges from the four corners of the UK and Ireland will take on the challenge of tapping out the winners from the best of British livestock, at this year’s internationally recognised Borderway Agri Expo in Carlisle on Friday 1st November 2024.

Widely recognised as the UK’s premier livestock event, and watched live online by thousands of people all over the world, Borderway Agri Expo attracts the fiercest competition for top honors from breeders and farmers who bring their award winning cattle and sheep to the Borderway show ring from across the British Isles.

Since the event’s inception in 2008, organisers Harrison & Hetherington have invited the very best judges every year to make the almost impossible distinctions between excellent and outstanding. For the 18th and emphatically the biggest Agri Expo, this year is no exception, and four internationally respected judges representing Scotland, England, Wales, and Ireland have accepted the invitation to take on this toughest of tasks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Smith will be travelling from County Meath in Ireland to judge the cattle classes at Borderway; the Baby Beef Classes and Young Handlers will be judged by Scotland’s Craig Robertson; representing England is Cumbrian based Steven Wilson, who will lead the sheep judging, with the Mule classes being judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder Brian Davies.

Craig Robertson - Baby Beef and Young Handlers Judge

Harrison & Hetherington’s Agri Expo organiser, Laura Millar, underlines the weight of responsibility the judges are taking on their shoulders at Agri Expo. “This event has become one of the most important showcases for the best of British cattle and sheep in the annual calendar, and our classes take place under the scrutiny of expert breeders and farmers not only here at Borderway but online across Europe and the USA, and as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“It takes an exceptional judge to command the respect of an audience like that on such a big stage, and our four judges have the integrity, knowledge, and the authority to make decisions that everyone will accept. They have the highest of standards themselves, and that’s what they will be looking for in our show rings. We are immensely grateful to them and we’re looking forward to the biggest and best Agri Expo ever on the 1st of November at Borderway Carlisle.”

A full-time farmer and breeder, William Smith founded the famous pedigree Millbrook Limousin herd that produced the mother of Wilodge Posh Spice, who set a world record sale price in 2021. His judging credentials include the French National and Royal Welsh Limousin Shows amongst many others, but he accepts the invitation to judge at Borderway as a special honour. “I am very humbled to be asked to judge at Agri Expo. The quality of the stock is second to none and you get the very best cattle at Agri Expo of both show beef and presentation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In judging the sheep section Steven Wilson from Wigton, Cumbria, an experienced livestock professional and butcher, brings a wealth of knowledge in market demands. Steven established Steven Wilson Butchers in his twenties, and now has two shops, based in Corby Hill and Brampton. His philosophy is to buy sheep wholesale from local suppliers whenever possible, ensuring that his customers receive high-quality, locally sourced meat.

Brian Davies - Mule Judge

He knows that local sourcing not only supports the community but also meets the high standards his customers have come to expect, “my customers know, if they come into my butchers, they are going to get quality first and foremost, if they buy a lamb chop, they know that they are getting meat on the bone, that is what I look for when buying.”

Steven expressed both surprise and pleasure at being selected to judge at Agri Expo, and plans to focus on selecting robust lambs that exhibit both weight and length. “I will be looking for a good strong lamb, with a bit of weight and length. There will be a good line up of sheep without a doubt, and I will of course be looking for outstanding matching pairs.”

Welsh sheep farmer and breeder, Brian Davies who is judging the coveted Mule sheep, has dedicated his career to breeding pedigree sheep, focusing primarily on Bluefaced Leicesters and Dutch Spotted sheep, along with Welsh Mules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brian has been a regular presence in Cumbria and Borderway, and his stock has consistently excelled, with his Mules achieving top prices at notable sales in Builth Wells and Welshpool. Having judged sheep across Wales and at the prestigious Great Yorkshire Show, he will be bringing all his expertise and experience into the judging spotlight at Agri Expo. “It is an honour to be asked to judge here, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a tremendous line-up of stock.”

Steven Wilson - Sheep Judge

Perthshire farmer and a highly respected judge, Craig Robertson, will be bringing his own wealth of expertise to the Baby Beef and Young Handlers classes at Agri Expo 2024. His primary focus on the family farm is breeding top-tier show cattle and high-quality commercial calves, but he also manages a flock of nearly 700 ewes, and both his young sons are following their father into the sheep showing ring.

With over a century of family history at Newton of Logierait and his own successors already deeply involved in raising top quality livestock, Craig has an understandable passion for supporting the next generation of farmers. "It is great to see the next generation coming on and encouraging them and keeping them in the industry is crucial. I know from recent shows I have attended the huge amount of time, effort, and commitment these young people put into showing stock. It is a joy to see them."

Borderway Agri Expo is one of the largest autumn livestock events in the UK Agri industry, showcasing the best quality beef cattle and sheep, and the latest developments in farming practice, breeding, genetics, machinery, equipment, technology, environmental issues, livestock marketing and export opportunities. It is a celebration of excellence in British Livestock, and the farmers, breeders and stockmen who look after them.