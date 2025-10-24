Fuelled to start the season: Athletics NI launch Cross Country League with Flahavan’s

The Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, held by Athletics NI, has launched its 15th consecutive season at Castlewellan Forest Park.

The 2025-26 season is set to attract over 5,000 competitors from over 150 schools across Northern Ireland, bringing together young runners aged between 9 and 12 years old.

To kick off the league, young athletes from across Northern Ireland were joined by this year’s league ambassador, Ben Sykes. No stranger to a competitive race, Ben is the current NI & Ulster 100m Champion, Irish Schools Inter Champion and European Youth Olympic Bronze Medallist for Ireland.

Ben will provide inspiration, encouragement and training tips to the athletes throughout the league and highlight the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle with the help of Flahavan’s. Speaking from the sidelines, Ben said:

“I’m honoured to be the Ambassador for this year’s Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League. It’s such an important platform for young athletes to test themselves, build resilience, form friendships and discover their capabilities.

“With any sport, having the right fuel is vital, whether you’re training, racing or simply developing a love for running. The key is a nutritious, balanced diet. With the support of Flahavan’s, I’m looking forward to helping guide the young athletes on their journey throughout the league and I can’t wait to see how the next generation of runners develop over the season.”

Evelyn McLoughlin, International Marketing Manager at Flahavan’s said:

“As we reach this fantastic 15-year milestone supporting the Athletics NI League, we’re proud to reflect on the many talented athletes who began their journey here. Our oats are a natural source of energy to fuel active lifestyles, and we’re thrilled to help fuel the next generation of runners and we wish them all the best of luck for the season ahead.”

The 2025-26 league will run across six regions in Northern Ireland, with three competitive rounds culminating in a final event in early 2026. The first round kicks off on Friday 17th October at Banbridge Rugby Club, setting the pace for another exciting season of grassroots athletics.

For further information on the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League & Squad, contact the Athletics NI office on [email protected] or visit athleticsni.org/Flahavans-XC/

To find out more about Flahavan’s full range of products, visit www.flahavans.co.uk or follow @flahavans on Facebook and Instagram.