Get show season ready with rural event training

By Rebecca Tinsley
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 13:04 BST
As the agricultural show season approaches, organisers, exhibitors, and attendees are gearing up for another year of bustling events across the country. Whether it’s a traditional livestock show, an equine competition, or a rural trade fair, these events are the cornerstone of the agricultural calendar. However, ensuring they run smoothly and safely requires careful planning, risk assessment, and compliance with legal obligations.

Lantra offers an online ‘Rural Event Training’ course designed to support agricultural, equine, cultural, and social event organisers and stewards. This training is vital for those looking to refresh their knowledge and skills or for individuals stepping into event management and stewarding for the first time.

The course covers essential aspects of event planning, including health and safety, ensuring the well-being of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. It also addresses site management, organising the layout and logistics of an event site, and administration, handling event paperwork, permits, and regulations. Additionally, it covers livestock and equine management, understanding biosecurity, animal movement, and welfare, as well as marketing and finance, promoting the event and managing budgets effectively.

Delivered through a combination of a pre-recorded webinar and five short e-learning modules, the course is accessible at any time, allowing participants to learn at their own pace. Upon course completion, participants will receive a Lantra ‘Rural Event Training’ certificate, demonstrating their competency in event organisation.

Agricultural shows are a vital platform for farmers, exhibitors, and rural businesses, bringing communities together to celebrate heritage, innovation, and industry. With the right preparation, organisers can ensure their events are not only enjoyable but also professionally managed and legally compliant.

For more information visit https://www.lantra.co.uk/product/35291

