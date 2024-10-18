Helen from Asda Antrim braves the shave
Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital. The charity is very close to Helen's heart as her mother, Irene, sadly passed away of cancer in 2021.
Ashley Ritchie, Community Champion, Asda Antrim said:
"When we asked Helen if she fancied a challenge, she was more than happy to take it on and she managed to raise a massive £900! The lovely Amy from Rema Hair & Beauty was more than happy to help us and was brave enough to do the shave in store in front of an audience too!”
Ashley added: "The support of our colleagues and customers was fantastic. Thank you all so much! Helen - we think you rock your new look!"
Helen McLaughlin, Front End Colleague, Asda Antrim said: “I did the head shave in memory of my Mum who sadly passed away of cancer in 2021. I love to step up to a challenge so when I was approached to see if I would like to do it, I was more than happy to take part. Thank you to everyone who supported me and donated money to this amazing cause'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.