Helen from Asda Antrim braves the shave

By Laura Magennis
Contributor
Published 18th Oct 2024, 02:07 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 17:26 BST
Helen McLaughlin, Asda AntrimHelen McLaughlin, Asda Antrim
Helen McLaughlin, Asda Antrim
Front-end colleague Helen McLaughlin, who has worked at Asda Antrim for three years, recently had her head shaved to raise funds for charity in the Antrim store foyer, cheered on by her friends, colleagues and Asda customers.

Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital. The charity is very close to Helen's heart as her mother, Irene, sadly passed away of cancer in 2021.

Ashley Ritchie, Community Champion, Asda Antrim said:

"When we asked Helen if she fancied a challenge, she was more than happy to take it on and she managed to raise a massive £900! The lovely Amy from Rema Hair & Beauty was more than happy to help us and was brave enough to do the shave in store in front of an audience too!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital.Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital.
Helen managed to raise an amazing £900 for Friends of the Cancer Centre based at Belfast City Hospital.

Ashley added: "The support of our colleagues and customers was fantastic. Thank you all so much! Helen - we think you rock your new look!"

Helen McLaughlin, Front End Colleague, Asda Antrim said: “I did the head shave in memory of my Mum who sadly passed away of cancer in 2021. I love to step up to a challenge so when I was approached to see if I would like to do it, I was more than happy to take part. Thank you to everyone who supported me and donated money to this amazing cause'.

Related topics:ASDAAntrim

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice