Impressive speaker line-up for Irish Pig Health Society’s Symposium

An impressive speaker line-up shall address delegates at the 2025 Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) Symposium, which takes place at the Curragh Racecourse Exhibition Hall in County Kildare on Tuesday April 8.

Following the Symposium’s industry trade session (3pm to 5pm), delegates will hear from experts in their respective fields discussing staff motivation, farrowing room management, health challenges along with an update on the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) initiative.

Two-time All-Ireland senior hurling winning manager Liam Sheedy (5.05pm-5.35pm) will draw on 25 years of leading teams to success in both corporate and sporting environments when reflecting on how best to motivate staff.

Dr Wallace Henry (5.35pm-5.55pm), an independent consultant with Rektify Ltd who also advises on pig husbandry, research co-ordination and practical pig production, shall speak about the benefits of sound farrowing room management.

Last year's IPHS Symposium drew large crowds to the Curragh Racecourse Exhibition Hall.

The health challenges faced by the industry over the past five years will be detailed by Dr Edgar Garcia Manzanilla, Teagasc’s Principal Research Officer and Head of Pig Development during his address (5.55pm-6.15pm).

Robert Leonard, Agricultural Inspector with the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and The Marine (DAFM) will deliver a TAMS presentation (6.15pm-6.20pm) prior to a pig producer discussion panel (6.20pm-6.45pm) which will close the event.

This year’s Symposium, themed ‘Pigs, People and Pathogens: Mastering Farrowing, Animal Health and Workforce Management’, will focus on the industry’s key challenges and best practices.

Said IPHS President Jessica Wright: “We’re delighted to have once again secured a market-leading group of speakers who will share their insights and expertise with our delegates. Our Symposium provides a unique annual networking opportunity for our industry to come together, exchange ideas and to discuss the challenges we’re facing and the advances we continue to make.”

Following the Symposium, the traditional Hog Roast Dinner will be served at 7pm (approx), providing attendees and sponsors with a delicious meal and further networking opportunities.

For further information on this year’s Symposium, visithttp://iphs.ie/