Keep Livestock Safe This Summer with Proper Fencing and Gate Installation

With livestock turned out in the field during the summer months, well-maintained fencing and secure gates become more important than ever. A bit of baler twine and an old pallet might be a quick fix but over time it will inevitably need fixed again.

Grazing animals are more active in warmer weather, and longer daylight hours can increase the chances of livestock wandering, which can potentially lead to road accidents, biosecurity issues, or injury. That’s why quality fencing and proper gate installation aren't just about appearance or boundary lines, they’re critical for safety, animal welfare, and farm efficiency.

At Lantra, we offer ‘Fencing and Gate Installation’ training to ensure that farm boundaries are built to last and safe for livestock. The course covers everything from selecting the right materials to correct post positioning, tensioning wire, installing stock-proof gates, and assessing ground conditions. Whether you’re repairing old fencing or installing new systems, proper technique reduces long-term costs and helps prevent livestock escapes.

Beyond the practical skills, the training also supports farmers in meeting safety regulations and improving the durability of their infrastructure, something which is particularly valuable during busy summer months when animals are more likely to test weak points in fencing.

If you’re looking to reduce maintenance time, improve your farm's fences, and keep animals safely where they belong, investing in professional fencing and gate training is a smart move this summer.

To find out more about Lantra’s fencing training and how it can benefit your farm, visit: www.lantra.co.uk