Keeping children safe on farms: A shared responsibility

Farming is more than a job, it’s a way of life, often involving the whole family. For many children, growing up on a farm means experiencing the land firsthand, learning the ropes early, and building a strong work ethic. However, this exposure to farm life also brings serious risks. Farms are some of the most dangerous workplaces in the UK and Ireland, and children are among the most vulnerable.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, tragic accidents involving children on farms serve as a heart breaking reminder that even familiar surroundings can be hazardous. From moving vehicles and machinery to unpredictable livestock and open water, the risks are many and often under-estimated.

Children are naturally curious and eager to help, but they lack the judgment, size, and strength to stay safe around farm machinery, animals, and chemicals. What's familiar to adults can be deadly for children. Unfortunately, because farms are both homes and workplaces, the lines between play and danger can easily blur.

Key risks on farms include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lantra Logo

Tractors and machinery - children should never ride as passengers on tractors or ATVs, even short rides have ended in fatalities.

Livestock - even well-handled animals can react unpredictably. Calving cows in particular, pose a serious risk.

Slurry pits and open water can be deadly, often without warning signs of danger.

Falling objects and heights, barns, haystacks, and silos may seem like playgrounds, but they are not.

Chemicals, fuels and other hazardous substances should be securely locked away from children.

In both the UK and Ireland, it is a legal requirement for farm owners and operators to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of children on the farm, this includes proper supervision, keeping children out of dangerous work areas, and educating everyone on potential risks

Beyond legal compliance, there’s a moral responsibility - no task is more important than ensuring that every child comes home safe at the end of the day.

Lantra offers a free online course focused on ‘Children on Farms’, developed with expert input to help parents, guardians, and farmworkers recognise the risks and adopt safer practices. It covers topics such as common hazards to children on farms, legal requirements for farm safety and much more.

Free E-Learning Children on Farms Course

This course is part of Lantra’s ongoing commitment to improving safety across the land-based industries. It is accessible, self-paced, and suitable for anyone living or working on a farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By taking simple, effective steps to make our farms safer, we protect the future of our families and our industry.

To access the Children on Farms course and other free resources, visit www.lantra.co.uk.