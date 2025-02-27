Livestock and Equine Entries Open for 2025 Balmoral Show
Following the introduction of a new entries system all exhibitors will be required to create a new account online before submitting an entry at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Copies of the prize schedules are currently online, and entries will close on Wednesday March 19 at 5pm.
This year the Society is delighted to announce the addition of a new breeding heifer class to further recognise excellence from the Northern Ireland beef sector. Full details are available in the Livestock Prize Schedule.
The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17.
For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.