Livestock and Equine Entries Open for 2025 Balmoral Show

By Gemma Dickey
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:36 BST

Carolyn Greene and Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) announce that livestock and equine entries for the 2025 Balmoral Show open on Friday February 28 at 10am.

Following the introduction of a new entries system all exhibitors will be required to create a new account online before submitting an entry at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Copies of the prize schedules are currently online, and entries will close on Wednesday March 19 at 5pm.

This year the Society is delighted to announce the addition of a new breeding heifer class to further recognise excellence from the Northern Ireland beef sector. Full details are available in the Livestock Prize Schedule.

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

