Mosside WI return after a wet summer
You do not need the desire to be able to sew, bake etc, but if you do, the ladies of Mosside WI, will help you to achieve this. Mosside WI meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September to June. Friendships are made and as well as the monthly meetings other events are planned eg morning coffee, evening at the theatre. There is always something to shorten the winter months.
The Women's Institute in Northern Ireland is divided into Areas and Mosside is in Riada Area which has a total of six Institutes. There is the opportunity to join with the neighbouring Institute members socially, area competitions, crafts etc. No member is under any obligation to participate in any activities. Although many Women's Institutes throughout Norther Ireland meet in halls connected to churches there is no religious affiliation to the WI.
If you are free on the second Wednesday night in the month and would like to hear a short talk on an interesting subject, learn something new or just want to socialise over a cup of tea/coffee, you will be very welcome at Mosside WI. At the October meeting, on 9th October, at 7.30pm we will hear about the role and work of The Samaritans. Feel free to join us.
