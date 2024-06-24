Music, food and fun await at the Carnmoney Village fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Carnmoney Village Committee warmly invites you to join us for an afternoon of fun and festivities at the Annual Carnmoney Village Community Fun Day.

This eagerly anticipated event will take place on June 29th from 2-4pm in the grounds of Carnmoney Presbyterian Church. It promises to be a day filled with entertainment, excitement, and enjoyment for all ages.

Musical Entertainment: Local legend Noddy will be on the mic, serenading attendees with his soulful tunes and creating the perfect soundtrack for the afternoon.

Animal Displays: Delight in up-close encounters with a variety of animals, sure to captivate and educate both children and adults alike.

Crowds assemble at the 2023 Carnmoney Village Fun Day

The Return of the Drummer Man: Feel the beat and join in the rhythm with our talented drummer man, back by popular demand to energize the crowd.

Food Galore: Savor a wide array of delicious offerings from a variety of food providers on-site. Indulge in savoury burgers, mouth-watering pizzas, and finish off your meal with some refreshing ice cream.

Stalls and Vendors: Explore a diverse range of stalls selling unique products and wares, perfect for a bit of leisurely shopping during the event.

This year’s fun day is packed with activities designed to delight children of all ages. From engaging games to interactive displays, there is something to ensure every child has a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along a picnic to enjoy amidst the festive atmosphere, or they can choose to indulge in the fantastic food options available on-site. The variety of food providers will cater to all tastes, offering everything from savoury meals to sweet treats.

Please be aware that parking will be limited during the event. We advise planning accordingly and considering carpooling or using public transportation to make your visit more convenient.