There are over 280 poultry breeds in the UK, many of which are kept in backyard flocks. These birds not only provide their owners with fresh, nutritious eggs, but are also cherished as pets.

Backyard poultry keeping is more than just a pastime, it’s a meaningful step toward a more sustainable lifestyle. Whether you're just starting out or looking to deepen your expertise, having the right knowledge and skills is key to maintaining a healthy flock, meeting legal requirements, and upholding high welfare standards.

Lantra’s NEW ‘Backyard Poultry Flocks’ E-learning course has been designed to give learners the expertise they need to manage birds responsibly. This course is ideal for anyone who wants to learn more about poultry care and provides a solid foundation in all the key parts of poultry management.

Learners will be introduced to the essentials of poultry keeping, from understanding the relevant legislation to the practical aspects of feeding, housing and caring for birds. The course also covers other important aspects of creating the right environment for your flock.

The training is delivered entirely online, allowing you to complete it at your own pace, wherever you are, with accessible easy to follow content. Investing time in your learning not only improves the health and wellbeing of your poultry, but also ensures you meet the necessary compliance standards.

Whether you’ve always dreamed of keeping poultry or already have your own flock this course could help you gain more knowledge and be better equipped to care for your poultry.

To find out more and enrol in Lantra’s ‘Backyard Poultry Flocks’ course visit https://www.lantra.co.uk/product/35941