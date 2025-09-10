New rules for rodenticide use: What you need to know

By Rebecca Tinsley
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
New rules for rodenticideplaceholder image
New rules for rodenticide
From 1 January 2026, new rules will come into force affecting farmers across the UK who purchase and use professional-use rodenticides.

Proof of training will be mandatory - simply being a member of a Farm Assurance Scheme will no longer be sufficient. To purchase and use rodenticides, farmers must have completed a CRRU UK approved rodenticide training course within the last five years, or if certified over five years ago, join and fulfil membership criteria for a CRRU UK approved Continuing Professional Development (CPD) scheme in 2025.

Most Popular

Rodenticides are commonly used on farms, but incorrect application can pose serious risks to wildlife and non-target species. To address this, the Campaign for Responsible Rodenticide Use (CRRU UK) has introduced updated standards to ensure rodenticides are used both effectively and responsibly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One approved option is Lantra’s Level 2 Award in Rodent Management. This fully accredited qualification meets CRRU UK’s new requirements and provides the certification needed at the point of sale. The course covers key topics including legislation, rodent biology, integrated pest management (IPM), and safe control techniques.

Whether you work in agriculture, pest control, or estate management, it’s important to prepare now. Completing this qualification ahead of the deadline will ensure your business remains compliant and ready for the change.

Visitwww.lantra.co.uk to find a course near you.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice