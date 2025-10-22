North Belfast childcare charity celebrates 10 years with family fun day

Founder of Wee Chicks, Kelly Molloy celebrates 10 years serving the local community by inviting the community together for a fun-packed afternoon at their Autumn Craft & Wellbeing Fair.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Belfast childcare specialists Wee Chicks are celebrating 10 years serving the local community by inviting the community together for a fun-packed afternoon at their Autumn Craft & Wellbeing Fair.

The creche and afterschool care social enterprise and charity moved on to the site of Currie Primary at the bottom of the Limestone Road earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And founder Kelly Molloy is keen to encourage families in the local community to pop in to see the facilities and meet their neighbours.

Kelly Molloy, founder of Wee Chicks

The 10th birthday celebrations will take place at the back of Currie Primary on October 29 from 4pm, for what Kelly and the team say will be an afternoon of laughter, fun and games.

Building on the Wee Chicks ethos of promoting and encouraging a positive mindset and community spirit, childcare expert Kelly said the event isn’t just celebrating the business’ success, but also the children and parents who have contributed to the success over the years.

“Our craft and wellbeing fair is about a community coming together to enjoy the fun, creativity and positivity of our children, parents and families,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be local craft stalls showcasing handmade goods and creative businesses.”

As well as that, in keeping with the Wee Chicks ethos, there will be a wellbeing zone with mindfulness demos, holistic therapies, and parent wellbeing resources.

“We believe that we can all work together to support our children and families,” said Kelly. “Bringing together this birthday celebration is about giving back to the community.”

There will also be community information from local support groups, as well as children’s activities such as face painting, crafts and interactive play, as well as a community ballot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone from the community right across North Belfast is welcome to join us. It will be a great opportunity to see the Wee Chicks facilities at the back of Currie Primary School.

“Of course, we’ll also have cake to celebrate 10 years with the North Belfast community,” said Kelly.

“It’s a milestone for our social enterprise. I hope everyone can come together to celebrate our commitment to positive support for children and families, and a chance to meet and chat to the Wee Chicks team.”

The Wee Chicks birthday celebration starts at 4pm on October 29 at Currie Primary School, Limestone Road, Belfast.