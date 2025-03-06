Northern Ireland Alpaca Group Halter Show
The Northern Ireland Alpaca Group are proud to present their annual Alpaca Halter Show.
This year sees the return of the craft show where you can enter your alpaca crafts.
An alpaca photography show has been added this year.
All judging on the day.
Free to attend, everyone welcome.
Come along to see the alpacas, alpaca products and plenty of stalls.
Refreshments available.
Great day out for the whole family!
Check out our website for more details; https://alpacani.org/niag-national-show-2025