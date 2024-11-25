Over 200 trade stands prepare for 2024 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

With only a few weeks until Christmas, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) have confirmed their list of industry leading trade stands who will exhibit at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair.

On Thursday 12th December 2024 the Eikon Exhibition Centre will transform into a bustling winter wonderland for dairy farmers with the return of the highly anticipated show, featuring over 200 trade stands displaying the latest technologies and innovations within the dairy industry.

The Winter Fair held in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank, welcomes the return of many visitor favourites including Genus ABS, Goldcrop Ltd, Johnston Gilpin & Co, Miller Bedding, Provita Animal Health, Stephen Moore Farm Machinery and the Farm Families Health Checks Programme.

New to the Show this year is Agri-Temps NI, Blakiston Houston Estate Company, Edgewater Plant, GMG Software Ltd, Holden Agri & Fuels (BouMatic Gemini Up), Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Solarfix NI and True North Technologies.

To view a full list of trade stands exhibiting at the 2024 Show visit winterfair.org.uk.

Visitors can purchase tickets online in advance of the event at www.winterfair.org.uk. Tickets will also be available on the gate. Admission is £13 for adults, £11 for seniors and £10 for youths (12-18 years old) with under 12’s entering for free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge when their valid Society membership card is shown.

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. To keep up to date with 2024 Winter Fair news check out the event’s revamped website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Royal Ulster Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and X.