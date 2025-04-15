Rural Voices prepare for Ballymena concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Farmers’ Choir is delighted to invite everyone to a heartwarming Spring Concert on Wednesday 30 April in The Braid, Ballymena. This special evening promises beautiful music and community spirit and will conclude with light refreshments.

Rooted in the rural heartland, the Farmers’ Choir is made up of local voices celebrating shared traditions and a love of singing.

The choir’s repertoire spans folk tunes, choral classics and uplifting melodies some of which will be accompanied by talented violinist, Rebekah Durston.

Musical Director, Barkley Thompson is delighted with the choir’s progress this season, adding that he is looking forward to hearing the choir sing in the beautiful setting of The Braid, Ballymena, for the first time.

Choir President Thoburn McCaughey and choir members rehearsing for their Spring Concert.

This concert is more than just a performance — it’s a gathering for the whole rural community to come together, reconnect and enjoy an evening of harmony and hospitality.

Tickets priced at £15 are available at The Braid, Ballymena or online at www.thebraid.com