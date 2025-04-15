Rural Voices prepare for Ballymena concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rooted in the rural heartland, the Farmers’ Choir is made up of local voices celebrating shared traditions and a love of singing.
The choir’s repertoire spans folk tunes, choral classics and uplifting melodies some of which will be accompanied by talented violinist, Rebekah Durston.
Musical Director, Barkley Thompson is delighted with the choir’s progress this season, adding that he is looking forward to hearing the choir sing in the beautiful setting of The Braid, Ballymena, for the first time.
This concert is more than just a performance — it’s a gathering for the whole rural community to come together, reconnect and enjoy an evening of harmony and hospitality.
Tickets priced at £15 are available at The Braid, Ballymena or online at www.thebraid.com