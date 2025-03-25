Staffordstown Tractor Run aids Northern Ireland Children's Hospice

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits as the roadrunners met at Smyth’s Farm, just off the Randalstown West Roundabout before heading off on a picturesque route through the areas of Duneane, Moneyglass, Crosskeys, The Grange and Randalstown, offering stunning views of Slemish and Lough Neagh.

The organisers were also given kind permission to go through the Demesne by the Higgins Family and the Procklis House Farm, by the Woolsey Family.

Staffordstown Accordion Band would like to thank the Higgins and Woolsey Families; all those who took part in the event; the marshalls, spectators, the Smyth Family for the use of the Assembly Field; Bobby Glass for bringing along his chip van, and everyone who helped in any way to make this fourth Annual Charity Tractor Run a success

