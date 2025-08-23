Tackling Harvest-time loneliness with free mental health training

Harvest season is one of the most demanding times in the farming calendar, the long hours, physical exhaustion, and isolation can take a serious toll on mental wellbeing. While the fields are full of activity, many farmers face these months feeling alone, under pressure, and without support.

Loneliness during harvest is often overlooked. Extended days in the cab of a machine, limited social interaction, and the pressure to get everything done can heighten feelings of stress, anxiety, and burnout. And while many are quick to care for their land and livestock, they often struggle to prioritise their own mental health.

Recognising the unique challenges within the agriculture sector, Lantra offers a FREE Mental Health Awareness course tailored for rural workers, including farmers, contractors, and land-based professionals. This training aims to break the stigma around mental health, help people recognise the signs in themselves and others, and offer guidance on how to access support.

Lantra’s course provides a practical and supportive introduction to mental wellbeing, teaching attendees how to spot signs of mental ill health, start conversations, and reduce the sense of isolation in their communities. It’s designed to be accessible, relevant, and valuable, even for those with little time to spare.

Tackling Harvest-Time Loneliness

By investing just a small amount of time into understanding mental health, you could make a big difference for yourself, a colleague, or someone in your farming community.

Let’s look out for each other this harvest.

To sign up for Lantra’s free course, visit: lantra.co.uk