Teen involved in quad bike accident to be honoured in memorial tractor run
Isaac, who was born and raised in Burnfoot, Dungiven, died in hospital from injuries on June 26, a day after the accident.
The teen’s family described Isaac as: “A laidback, care free, happy boy who was at his happiest when out on the farm.”
Commemorating his passion for farming, the Isaac Roxborough Memorial Annual Tractor Run will feature vintage tractors being driven around the country roads of Burnfoot.
The day will also include music, games, a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and an auction.
A fee of £20 per tractor will be in place which includes a burger and a drink for each driver, and all of the proceeds from the event will be shared between Burnfoot Community Hub and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Charity as both charities rushed to Isaac’s aid after the crash.
Anyone wanting to register should meet at Burnfoot Hub for registration to start at 5pm, and visitors can watch the tractors leaving the Hub from 6.45pm.
For more information go to nitractorruns.co.uk
