Teen involved in quad bike accident to be honoured in memorial tractor run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Charity Tractor Run will be held on August 30 in memory of Isaac Roxborough, 14, who sadly passed away earlier this year in a quad biking accident in County Londonderry.

Isaac, who was born and raised in Burnfoot, Dungiven, died in hospital from injuries on June 26, a day after the accident.

The teen’s family described Isaac as: “A laidback, care free, happy boy who was at his happiest when out on the farm.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commemorating his passion for farming, the Isaac Roxborough Memorial Annual Tractor Run will feature vintage tractors being driven around the country roads of Burnfoot.

The Isaac Roxborough Memorial Annual Tractor Run will take place on August 30

The day will also include music, games, a bouncy castle, an ice cream van and an auction.

A fee of £20 per tractor will be in place which includes a burger and a drink for each driver, and all of the proceeds from the event will be shared between Burnfoot Community Hub and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance Charity as both charities rushed to Isaac’s aid after the crash.

Anyone wanting to register should meet at Burnfoot Hub for registration to start at 5pm, and visitors can watch the tractors leaving the Hub from 6.45pm.

For more information go to nitractorruns.co.uk