The tastiest NI Food & Drink Pavilion yet

This year’s NI Food & Drink Pavilion at the Balmoral Show is set to be a recipe for success as visitors are invited to celebrate local producers, makers and entrepreneurs.

A rich bounty of savoury snacks and sweet treats are guaranteed as more than 90 local food and drink companies feature at the Show, thanks to the partnership between Food NI and the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society at Northern Ireland’s leading agri-food event. The sheer quality of the local food and drink offering is better than ever, promising an impressive experience for all visitors.

For those hoping to spice up family meals or impress with new recipe hacks, the Pavilion offers two theatre kitchens with special guests cooking up a storm across the four days. Visitors can take a break from the bustling Show by joining Julie Fitzpatrick as she hosts the new Safefood Theatre Kitchen. Also, back by popular demand, the Tesco Theatre Kitchen will be hosted by Paula McIntyre and Noel McMeel, featuring the famous Steak Competition and fantastic Female Friday feature. For budding young chefs, the kids cooking demonstrations in the Pavilion will help everyone get stuck into cooking easy and healthy meals together.

This year’s line-up of food and drink companies ensures there’s something to suit all tastes as Food NI will once again host Glastry Farm Ice Cream, Finnebrogue, Dundarave Estate, Cloughbane Farm, Krazi Baker, Punjana, Long Meadow Cider and Copeland Distillery. There will also be a variety of new tastes for visitors to get their teeth into including products from Forest Feast, Mash Direct, Loada Balls and Finnebrogue.

Lindsay Curran, Food NI and Rhonda Geary, RUAS Group Operations Director welcome exhibitors Copeland Distillery, Krazi Baker and Mash Direct to the 2025 NI Food & Drink Pavilion at the Balmoral Show.

The NI Food & Drink Pavilion’s long-standing history and success at the Balmoral Show is no doubt thanks to not only our exceptional local produce but also the framework that supports our producers in ensuring that Northern Ireland is the home of sustainable and healthy food. It is a given that fewer food miles, a lower carbon footprint, a commitment to reusing, recycling and responsible business practices are at the heart of their collective ethos.

Lindsay Curran of Food NI, commented, “Each year our local food sector gets better and better. With sustainability and health rising up the agenda we are delighted to bring a wide range of new and returning local companies to the Pavilion. It is the highlight of the agri-food calendar. From farm diversifications to chef led businesses, the Pavilion is not just a feast for the senses, it is a great place to do business. Along with Invest Northern Ireland we bring 80 local buyers to see the talented makers we have in Northern Ireland.’’

The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre showgrounds from Wednesday May 14 to Saturday May 17.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.