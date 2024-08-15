Titanic Slipways to turn pink for 5k run this October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cancer Focus NI's 5k Pink Run returns to Titanic Slipways on 13 October, sponsored by Dale Farm Sukie. This flagship event encourages everyone, including families and pets, to participate and raise funds for breast cancer support services such as counselling, family support, bra & swimwear fitting, and specialist support groups.

Marking the announcement, Dale Farm who have supported the Pink Run for two years have unveiled a new Summer Fruits flavour of their iconic Sukie drink and will be providing refreshments to every participant at this year’s race. The event will also include fun activities for all the family, including games and prizes on the day.

Speaking at the campaign launch at Titanic Slipways, Sharon Campbell, Head of Marketing at Dale Farm, said: “Our Dale Farm mission is all about sharing goodness in our local communities. Dale Farm is delighted to partner with Cancer Focus NI’s Pink Run and breast cancer awareness campaign as part of our wider community partnership programme.

“Last year, we reached a corporate partnership fundraising milestone raising £53,000 for Cancer Focus NI and have a vast range of on-going activities and initiatives throughout the year.

“Breast Cancer affects so many people across Northern Ireland. This year, we’re calling for people to ‘Think Pink with Sukie Drink’ to help deliver vital breast cancer awareness to people right across Northern Ireland.Together, we can inspire hope, raise awareness, and support Cancer Focus NI's vital research and services.Let’s make every step count!”

Maeve Colgan, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Cancer Focus NI, said: “Following the success of our Pink Run event last year, we’re so excited for this year’s fun run and aim to raise even more awareness and vital funds for our breast cancer support services. We’re thrilled to partner once again with Dale Farm as our title sponsor.

“Last year, this partnership helped our charity reach more people with breast cancer awareness messaging and encouraged a greater number of people to fundraise for Cancer Focus NI. A massive thank you must go to Dale Farm’s staff and customers for helping our charity to continue to support local people and families on their breast cancer journey.”

Cool FM presenter and long-time Cancer Focus NI ambassador, Rebecca McKinney, will host the Pink Run event, feature in the charity's radio adverts, and host a pop-up fashion evening at the charity’s Enniskillen retail shop in October.

Rebecca said: “As a Cancer Focus NI ambassador, I am delighted to once again support the Pink Run campaign. Unfortunately, like many people, cancer has touched my life, and I am so passionate about supporting the Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign and the 1 in 8 local women right here in Northern Ireland who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The Pink Run is an amazing day out for the whole family, and I cannot wait to cheer participants along on theday and hear more about why they’ve chosen to fundraise for this wonderful charity.”

To register for the Pink Run or to organise your own Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, visit cancerfocusni.org, email [email protected] or call 028 9066 3281.