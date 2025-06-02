Top five unmissable highlights at this year’s Royal Three Counties Show in June

Over 90,000 visitors are expected at the 90-acre showground across three days to enjoy a programme bursting with exciting new features, special guests and leading voices from the worlds of food and farming, outstanding entertainment, local food and drink, family fun and lots of animals!

With so much going on across the long weekend, here are five unmissable highlights expected at this year’s Royal Three Counties Show:

Special guests and leading voices from the worlds of food and farming

This year’s Royal Three Counties Show special guest line-up includes star of Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm, young farmer and best-selling author Kaleb Cooper on Sunday, June 15 at the Future of Farming Theatre and the ever-popular Machinery Demo in the Main Arena.

BBC’s Saturday Kitchen and Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped presenter, chef and author, Matt Tebbutt, will also appear at the Show on Sunday 15 June, sharing his expert tips and passion for fresh, seasonal produce at the Food & Drink Theatre. Matt will also be giving guests a warm welcome at a new VIP two-course lunch in the Members Pavilion on Sunday. Tickets are limited in number and selling fast from: https://royalthreecounties.co.uk/whats-on/vip-packages/

TV presenter, author and smallholder, Kate Humble will join the Food & Drink Theatre on Saturday, June 14, followed by a book signing of her most recent book; ‘Home Cooked’. Kate will also join a panel of special guests and experts for a Q&A session at the Future of Farming Theatre, adding to its line-up of informative talks and panel discussions on topics spanning farming, diversification, succession planning and the latest developments in agricultural technology.

Royal Three Counties Show Ambassador, Farmer, BBC Countryfile presenter and co-owner of Cotswold Farm Park, Adam Henson will join the special guest line up on all three days of the long weekend. Adam will be immersing himself in every corner of the show from inspiring talks in the Future of Farming Theatre and celebrating breed champions in the Grand Parade of Livestock, to sharing his rare breeds knowledge in the livestock rings and joining in with the action in the Countryside Arena. Visitors can also join Adam for afternoon tea on Saturday and Sunday in the Members Marquee as part of the new VIP packages available to book at https://royalthreecounties.co.uk/whats-on/vip-packages/

Will Young, best known as Farmer Will and for his appearance on ITV2’s Love Island, joins the Royal Three Counties Show on Saturday, June 14, featuring on the Future of Farming Theatre and the Food & Drink Theatre. Visitors to the show can also meet Farmer Will as part of a special VIP lunch in the Members Pavilion.

Now a presenter, author and musician, award winning farmer JB Gill who currently presents on the One Show, Winter/Springtime on the Farm and Cooking with the Gills with his family, will be live in the Future of Farming Theatre and younger visitors can also join him for a book reading of his second children’s book in his Ace and the Animal Heroes series.

Over 8,000 animals to admire!

Royal Three Counties Show is known as one of the largest annual agricultural celebrations in the UK, and features a staggering 8,000 animals across the long weekend. A highlight for many is the Grand Parade of Livestock, taking place daily in the Main Arena at 3.45pm.

Over the three show days, nearly 900 livestock classes will take place in the Farming Village. Visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about a wide range of animals, including goats at the dedicated Goat Show area, a new Pig Village celebrating the British Pig Industry, and the chance to learn more about British wool and watch highly skilled sheep shearers in action during fast-paced competitions and informative demonstrations.

A new feature at this year’s show is an interactive learning and animal encounters area, provided by the award-winning Attwell Farm Park in Worcestershire. Visitors of all ages can get up close and hands on with friendly farmyard animals and learn more about their lives and care.

At the Countryside Arena,Hawkeye Falconry will host spectacular flying displays of owls, hawks, eagles, and falcons, and dog lovers won’t want to miss the Sheep Herding Demo, in which specially trained dogs display their herding skills with the help of some enthusiastic sheep and an experienced dog handler.

Royal Three Counties Show is renowned for its leading equine events, held across six dedicated equine rings and the spacious main arena. Over 290 equine showing and show jumping classes are held at the show, with over 2,750 entries from the UK’s top competitors. This year, the show will host 53prestigious Horse of the Year Show qualifying classes, giving visitors the chance to see some of the best horses and ponies in the country compete to gain a spot in one of the UK’s most significant national championships.

Tractor-loads of fun for families!

This year there are 101 free things to do at the show, including building sandcastles at the free children’s beach area, discover more about the fascinating lives and vitally important role of bees at the Bees & Honey Tent, admire heritage skills and craftsmanship such as farrier and blacksmith competitions, pack a picnic and enjoy the live music and entertainment from the bandstand, enjoy ride-on pedal tractors for kids and explore realistic toy machinery cheer on the young farmers in their Tug of War competition, get your hands dirty and dig for your dinner at the popular Potato Dig, and much more!

Royal Three Counties Show has been a popular day out for families for decades, and it’s easy to see why. Tickets for under 16s are free of charge, and each year there is a packed programme of entertainment to suit all ages. Plus, it makes a special day out for Father’s Day on Sunday 15 June!

Get up close and hands on with friendly farmyard animals at the interactive learning and animal encounters area, provided by Attwell Farm Park. Youngsters will watch in delight as Rolo and Sprout, two adorable mini spotted ponies, proudly entertain visitors with their Mini Pony Show, while magnificent (and somewhat larger!) Shire Horses, brought to the show by the Shire Horse Society, will demonstrate their role as working animals and what makes them so unique.

Take charge of your own mini machine and try to complete challenges at the new Digger Play Zone or have-a-go at fishing on the lake. Adventure Avenue, supported by National Grid and The Elms School, is a great place to go for interactive, educational experiences for kids.

Exciting live entertainment

Each year Royal Three Counties Show boasts a jam-packed programme of exciting entertainment, and this year promises to live up to expectations! The Main Arena will host the return of some show-favourites, including the Bolddog Lings freestyle motocross stunt display show, performing jaw-dropping tricks 35ft high in the air and a brand new never seen before stunt this year.

The British Army’s Parachute Display Team – the Red Devils – will make a spectacular return on Friday and Sunday with the Jump Dogs joining the show on Saturday, free-falling through the sky at speeds of 120mph with flags and coloured smoke.

The high-octane STIHL Timbersports British Championship, British Rookie Championship, British Women’s Championship and Pro Championship Qualifier will all make a thrilling return. These fast-paced, extreme lumberjack sporting competitions push competitors to the limit of their skill and endurance as they tackle large logs in seconds using axes, crosscut saws and high-powered chainsaws.

Special guests and young farmers Kaleb Cooper and Ally Hunter Blair will provide commentary for the popular Machinery Demonstrations, which feature new and impressive tractors and farming machinery.

The exhilarating Prince Philip Cup Pony Club Mounted Games returns again for 2025, featuring a handpicked selection of riders under the age of 15, competing in fast-paced relay races using props such as flags, balls and buckets, while navigating challenging obstacles in a test of skill, technique and teamwork.

The new Private Driving Championships and Concourse D’elegance Driving held on Sunday, will demonstrate the historic aristocratic practice of parading horse-drawn carriages, and is a great way to round off the weekend for equine enthusiasts.

Indulge in some of the UK’s very best food and drink

Local food hero and Herefordshire’s very own award-winning chef, Anthony 'Murf' Murphy, one of four founders of the popular independent restaurant group, The Beefy Boys, will host a new-look Food & Drink Theatre (a gastronomic highlight of Royal Three Counties Show) with appearances from special guests to share award-winning burger recipe and offer tips to recreate your own version at home. As well as a BBQ competition for local chefs on Saturday 14 June, Murf will be hosting a fun Burger School on Sunday 15 June, a fantastic treat and gift idea for Father’s Day.

A brand-new Grain to Garden Bar will be the place to relax with a refreshing drink. Located in the new ‘Grain to Garden’ feature garden from this year’s RHS Malvern Spring Festival, three impressive agricultural grain silos have been creatively repurposed into immersive spaces, demonstrating how farming heritage can be woven with the soft beauty of nature. The Old Bull Bar sponsored by Westons and Wye Valley Brewery, will return for 2025 with a new look, offering the chance to sit back and enjoy a drink from Wye Valley Brewery or Westons Cider, without missing out on the action taking place in the Main Area.

This year’s Royal Three Counties Show once again boasts a fantastic line-up of food and drink vendors. Enjoy the buzz of the Show while you tuck into mouth-watering mac and cheese by Herefordshire’s Mac Daddies Gourmet Mac and Cheese, delicious pizza from Gloucestershire’s Kitchen Garden Pizza, or fragrant Tibetan Street Food from Nawa Kitchen.

You’ll find slow roasted Welsh black beef, soft shell crab, Greek gyros wraps, frozen yoghurt, farm-fresh ice cream and more across the showground. Foodies won’t want to miss a browse around the Indoor Food & Shopping Hall inside Severn Hall, which will host the very best food and drink producers from across the UK.