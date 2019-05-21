Balmoral Brawl: Police issue warning as investigation team set up

The PSNI has set up a team to investigate a brawl that broke out at th Balmoral Show on Friday.

A video showing the melee has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

The Facebook footage shows around a dozen young men fighting while a crowd outside the tent looked on.

A number of security personnel moved in and were able to restore order.

The PSNI have now warned that those responsible for the “thuggish behaviour” have not “escaped” justice.

An investigation team has been set up, an officer writing on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page has said, and police have offered those involved the chance to come forward before a police operation known as ‘Exposure’ is launched.

The officer also condemned those behind the violence and warned: “There shall be consequences.”

“The Balmoral Show is fantastic. It’s a family event, the pinnacle of the agricultural calendar for many, and an event attended by tens of thousands every year,” the officer wrote.

“It’s a brilliantly organised event. Many people work hard all year round for it, putting our wee country on a truly global stage.

That makes it all the more appalling that such thuggish behaviour broke out on Friday. With the eyes of the world on us, a small minority let us all down.”

The PSNI Craigavon post continued: “There’s reports of children and even prams being toppled, innocent bystanders left cowering in corners as thugs threw drunken punches at each other. For that, there shall be consequences.

I”t’s not just the public video either. Body cam caught even more, so don’t think you’ve escaped. An investigation team has been established. The south area public order enquiry team will use Op Exposure to identify, track down, and put before the courts those responsible.”

Warning those responsible, the officer continued: “If you’re reading this in the knowledge that you’re involved but don’t know what Op Exposure is, it’s simple. We take your image, make it public on this page, and await the calls from those who thought better of you. Be in no doubt, it works. It has put hundreds of people before the courts and it will work again if needed.

“If you’d rather avoid that, you have one chance, but options:

1) ☎️ 101

2) ☎️ Sgt Gaz direct on 07557261989

3) PM the page.

The reference number- RM19030267.”

The PSNI Craigavon officer added: “How ever you do it, make yourself known. If you don’t, you can expect us to arrest you at a time of our choosing. Tick tock.”